Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Apertura, Week 15

With just two weeks left, the playoff picture is coming into sharper focus. América joined Chivas, Rayadas, and Tigres in clinching a spot in the Liguilla. A lot of teams this week will be rooting for León. Tijuana can clinch with a win or a loss by Pumas against La Fiera, while Pachuca and Toluca can clinch with a win and a loss by Pumas.

At the other end of the table, Necaxa and Mazatlán became the first teams to be mathematically eliminated from the Liguilla. Puebla, Querétaro, and Santos all have to win and have Cruz Azul lose and Pumas lose or draw in order to stay alive, and a win by Cruz Azul and a loss by San Luis would eliminate them as well.

Game of the Week

América 2, Pachuca 1

﻿I had a hunch this one would be the best of the week, and it did not disappoint. América got early goals from Aurelie Kaci and Alison González and looked comfortable, but Scarlett Camberos picked up two yellow cards in the span of 13 minutes to leave América down a player in the 36th minute. Pachuca took over, and got a golazo from Marta Cox in the 79th to cut the deficit to one, but Itzel González put on a show, giving her team three critical points heading into a match against their biggest rivals.

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Aurelie Kaci mandaba el balón a las redes de esta forma, con un potente disparo. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/PTaaOBWooq — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 27, 2022

Other scores:

2️⃣8️⃣ goles se marcaron, llevándonos a vivir toda una fecha llena de emociones, con gritos de gol.



Te dejamos un recuento con ᴛᴏᴅᴏꜱ ʟᴏꜱ ɢᴏʟᴇꜱ anotados en esta J14. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/iSr7NyBha8 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 28, 2022

Cruz Azul 1, Club Tijuana 1

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Daniela Monroy, desde un tiro libre ponía el empate en La Noria. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/ZNbpnBfUXP — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 26, 2022

Club Atlético de San Luis 1, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Con pase de Bea Parra, Joana Robles definió el tanto de la victoria. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/iX0AluxjbL — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 26, 2022

Atlas 2, Puebla F.C. 0

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Con asistencia de Alejandra Lomelí, Carolina Venegas marcó el primero en el Jalisco. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/1L0JtOfpqS — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 26, 2022

Toluca 1, Tigres UANL 4

León 0, Guadalajara 1

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Rubí Soto mandó a guardar el balón a las redes con este disparo, al costado y abajo. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/x6tcQKLrD3 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 26, 2022

Santos Laguna 3, Mazatlán FC 2

Monterrey 6, UNAM Pumas 0

FC Juárez 3, Necaxa 0

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡UN GOL HISTÓRICO!



Jermaine Seoposenwe marcó el gol más rápido en la historia de la #LigaMXFemenil a los 9⃣ segundos a favor de FC Juárez. Es su segundo gol en esta Liga.



PARA ENMARCAR #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/tCnDX4DFGG — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 27, 2022

Sub 18 results

Week 14

Toluca 2, FC Juárez 0

Necaxa 2, Pachuca 1

Tigres UANL 3, Club Atlético de San Luis 0

Guadalajara 1, Club Tijuana 1

Atlas 2, Mazatlan FC 0

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, Club América 3

León 2, Monterrey 0

Cruz Azul 1, Puebla F.C. 0

Week 15 (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Saturday, October 1

Pachuca (7-5-1) vs. UNAM Pumas (5-3-4) - 11:00 AM

Club América (9-2-1) vs. Toluca (5-3-4) - 11:00 AM

Mazatlán FC (2-4-7) vs. Santos Laguna (4-2-6) - 11:00 AM

Puebla F.C. (1-3-8) vs. Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (3-4-6) - 3:45 PM

Sunday, October 2

Club Atlético de San Luis (1-1-11) vs. Atlas (5-3-4) - 10:00 AM

Monterrey (3-6-3) vs. Tigres UANL (7-3-2) - 10:00 AM

FC Juárez (2-2-9) vs. Necaxa (6-4-2) - 10:00 AM

Club Tijuana (5-3-4) vs. León (7-1-5) - 11:00 AM

Notes and other things

The Guardian’s Moving the Goalposts newsletter is well worth signing up for, and this week’s story on the positive impact soccer is having on girls in Nepal.

‘They need role models’ – how football is changing young girls’ lives in Nepal https://t.co/WMnVJqBLqx — The Guardian (@guardian) September 28, 2022

Boca Juniors won the Argentine Campeonato de Fútbol Femenino, knocking of UAI Urquiza for the second year in a row for their 26th league title and 28th title overall.

Club Ñañas defeated Independiente del Valle Dragonas 3-1 to be crowned champions in Ecuador, and got the higher seed in the Copa Libertadores. Ñañas will play Uruguay’s Defensor Sporting, Argentina’s Boca Juniors, and Brazil’s Ferroviária in Group B, while Dragonas will play Brazil’s Palmeiras, Universidad de Chile, and Paraguayan side Libtertad/Limpeño in Group C.

¡SOMOS CAMPEONAAAAAS!



El sueño, para el que por tanto tiempo hemos trabajado, hoy dio frutos . Gracias a cada persona que ha sido parte de esto tanto dentro como fuera de la cancha. Les dedicamos esta victoria a cada uno de ustedes .



¡ESTE AÑO FUE NUESTROOO! pic.twitter.com/EcOS4VJqXG — Club Ñañas (@Clubnanas) September 25, 2022

Deportivo Lara beat Club Madeira Lara 5-4 in penalties after a 0-0 tie to win the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE Fem Championship. They’re in the Copa Libertadores Group D with América de Cali, Chile’s Santiago Morning, and the winner of the Peruvian Liga Femenina, which is set to be decided on Thursday, October 6 between Mannucci and Alianza Lima. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of the Venezuelan championship, a record 9,103 people showed up to the match. While not the crowds in México or Brazil, breaking records like this is always cause for celebration.

¡9.103 !



Pasaste de ser, por un día, la ciudad musical a la ciudad de la #LigaFUTVEFem.



Barquisimeto, lo logramos. #EsMomentoDeEllas pic.twitter.com/a2AyOAIqhL — Liga FUTVE Fem (@LigaFUTVEFem) September 27, 2022

Don’t ever let them tell you no one pays attention to women’s soccer.

If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com

Game of Next Week

Naturally, the Clásico Regio and the Cláscio Nacional are both on the same week making my job incredibly difficult, and that’s before getting into the debate to which rivalry is the Clásico Nacional Femenil. While I’m not going to weigh in on the latter, my Game of the Week is Tigres vs. Monterrey.

Both of these teams are on absolute fire, with just three draws and three losses between them. Rayadas are one point up on their rivals, and both have players vying for the Golden Boot, with Tigres’ Mia Fishel sitting with 14 goals and Rayadas’ Christina Burkenroad one behind her, and both Tigres’ Stephany Mayor and Rayadas’ Aylin Aviléz each have nine so far on the season.

The good news for fans is that you don’t have to choose between Tigres vs. Rayadas and Chivas vs. América, since they’re on different days and both will be available to watch (legally) in the United States.

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Friday, September 30:

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (3-3-8) vs. Cruz Azul (5-4-5) - 5:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Club Tijuana (7-4-3) vs. Toluca (7-1-6) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), ESPN Deportes (United States)

Tigres UANL (11-1-2) vs. Monterrey (11-2-1) - 9:00 PM - ViX

Saturday, October 1:

UNAM Pumas (5-3-6) vs. León (4-3-6) - 12:00 PM - ViX

Sunday, October 2:

Puebla F.C. (3-1-9) vs. Santos Laguna (4-1-9) - 12:00 PM - Azteca Deportes (Mexico), AYM Sports (United States)

Necaxa (1-4-9) vs. Atlas (4-5-5) - 4:00 PM - ViX+

Pachuca (7-1-6) vs. FC Juárez (5-1-8) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Mazatlán FC (2-2-10) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (5-0-9) - 8:00 PM - TVP (Mexico)

Guadalajara (13-0-1) vs. América (9-2-3) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)