Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Apertura, Week 15

With just two weeks left, the playoff picture is coming into sharper focus. América joined Chivas, Rayadas, and Tigres in clinching a spot in the Liguilla. A lot of teams this week will be rooting for León. Tijuana can clinch with a win or a loss by Pumas against La Fiera, while Pachuca and Toluca can clinch with a win and a loss by Pumas.
At the other end of the table, Necaxa and Mazatlán became the first teams to be mathematically eliminated from the Liguilla. Puebla, Querétaro, and Santos all have to win and have Cruz Azul lose and Pumas lose or draw in order to stay alive, and a win by Cruz Azul and a loss by San Luis would eliminate them as well.
Game of the Week
América 2, Pachuca 1
I had a hunch this one would be the best of the week, and it did not disappoint. América got early goals from Aurelie Kaci and Alison González and looked comfortable, but Scarlett Camberos picked up two yellow cards in the span of 13 minutes to leave América down a player in the 36th minute. Pachuca took over, and got a golazo from Marta Cox in the 79th to cut the deficit to one, but Itzel González put on a show, giving her team three critical points heading into a match against their biggest rivals.
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!
Aurelie Kaci mandaba el balón a las redes de esta forma, con un potente disparo. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/PTaaOBWooq
Other scores:
2️⃣8️⃣ goles se marcaron, llevándonos a vivir toda una fecha llena de emociones, con gritos de gol.

Te dejamos un recuento con ᴛᴏᴅᴏꜱ ʟᴏꜱ ɢᴏʟᴇꜱ anotados en esta J14. #VamosPorEllas
Te dejamos un recuento con ᴛᴏᴅᴏꜱ ʟᴏꜱ ɢᴏʟᴇꜱ anotados en esta J14. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/iSr7NyBha8
Cruz Azul 1, Club Tijuana 1
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!
Daniela Monroy, desde un tiro libre ponía el empate en La Noria. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/ZNbpnBfUXP
Club Atlético de San Luis 1, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!
Con pase de Bea Parra, Joana Robles definió el tanto de la victoria. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/iX0AluxjbL
Atlas 2, Puebla F.C. 0
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!
Con asistencia de Alejandra Lomelí, Carolina Venegas marcó el primero en el Jalisco. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/1L0JtOfpqS
Toluca 1, Tigres UANL 4
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!
La ‘Generala’ apareció para poner el cuarto y con qué definición... #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/xItd84tLBv
León 0, Guadalajara 1
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!
Rubí Soto mandó a guardar el balón a las redes con este disparo, al costado y abajo. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/x6tcQKLrD3
Santos Laguna 3, Mazatlán FC 2
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!
Alexxandra Ramírez nos regalo otro . #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/XjgzQm92io
Monterrey 6, UNAM Pumas 0
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!
Daniela Solís con un GOLAZO desde tres cuartos de cancha. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/94AeEwq2ff
FC Juárez 3, Necaxa 0
#NoTeLoPierdas
¡UN GOL HISTÓRICO!
Jermaine Seoposenwe marcó el gol más rápido en la historia de la #LigaMXFemenil a los 9⃣ segundos a favor de FC Juárez. Es su segundo gol en esta Liga.
PARA ENMARCAR #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/tCnDX4DFGG
Sub 18 results
Week 14
Toluca 2, FC Juárez 0
Necaxa 2, Pachuca 1
Tigres UANL 3, Club Atlético de San Luis 0
Guadalajara 1, Club Tijuana 1
Atlas 2, Mazatlan FC 0
Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, Club América 3
León 2, Monterrey 0
Cruz Azul 1, Puebla F.C. 0
Week 15 (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):
Saturday, October 1
Pachuca (7-5-1) vs. UNAM Pumas (5-3-4) - 11:00 AM
Club América (9-2-1) vs. Toluca (5-3-4) - 11:00 AM
Mazatlán FC (2-4-7) vs. Santos Laguna (4-2-6) - 11:00 AM
Puebla F.C. (1-3-8) vs. Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (3-4-6) - 3:45 PM
Sunday, October 2
Club Atlético de San Luis (1-1-11) vs. Atlas (5-3-4) - 10:00 AM
Monterrey (3-6-3) vs. Tigres UANL (7-3-2) - 10:00 AM
FC Juárez (2-2-9) vs. Necaxa (6-4-2) - 10:00 AM
Club Tijuana (5-3-4) vs. León (7-1-5) - 11:00 AM
Notes and other things
The Guardian’s Moving the Goalposts newsletter is well worth signing up for, and this week’s story on the positive impact soccer is having on girls in Nepal.
'They need role models' – how football is changing young girls' lives in Nepal
Boca Juniors won the Argentine Campeonato de Fútbol Femenino, knocking of UAI Urquiza for the second year in a row for their 26th league title and 28th title overall.
September 25, 2022
Club Ñañas defeated Independiente del Valle Dragonas 3-1 to be crowned champions in Ecuador, and got the higher seed in the Copa Libertadores. Ñañas will play Uruguay’s Defensor Sporting, Argentina’s Boca Juniors, and Brazil’s Ferroviária in Group B, while Dragonas will play Brazil’s Palmeiras, Universidad de Chile, and Paraguayan side Libtertad/Limpeño in Group C.
¡SOMOS CAMPEONAAAAAS!— Club Ñañas (@Clubnanas) September 25, 2022
El sueño, para el que por tanto tiempo hemos trabajado, hoy dio frutos . Gracias a cada persona que ha sido parte de esto tanto dentro como fuera de la cancha. Les dedicamos esta victoria a cada uno de ustedes .
¡ESTE AÑO FUE NUESTROOO! pic.twitter.com/EcOS4VJqXG
Deportivo Lara beat Club Madeira Lara 5-4 in penalties after a 0-0 tie to win the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE Fem Championship. They’re in the Copa Libertadores Group D with América de Cali, Chile’s Santiago Morning, and the winner of the Peruvian Liga Femenina, which is set to be decided on Thursday, October 6 between Mannucci and Alianza Lima. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.
¡DEPORTIVO LARA CAMPEÓÓÓÓÓÓÓÓN!
@femdepor gana la #LigaFUTVEFem 2022.
@femdepor 0 (5) - 0 (4)@clubmadeirafem

EN VIVO - https://t.co/ZZKRaqjncT#EsMomentoDeEllas
EN VIVO - https://t.co/ZZKRaqjncT#EsMomentoDeEllas pic.twitter.com/EDyK9uG8ef
Speaking of the Venezuelan championship, a record 9,103 people showed up to the match. While not the crowds in México or Brazil, breaking records like this is always cause for celebration.
¡9.103 !— Liga FUTVE Fem (@LigaFUTVEFem) September 27, 2022
Pasaste de ser, por un día, la ciudad musical a la ciudad de la #LigaFUTVEFem.
Barquisimeto, lo logramos. #EsMomentoDeEllas pic.twitter.com/a2AyOAIqhL
Don’t ever let them tell you no one pays attention to women’s soccer.
If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com
Game of Next Week
Naturally, the Clásico Regio and the Cláscio Nacional are both on the same week making my job incredibly difficult, and that’s before getting into the debate to which rivalry is the Clásico Nacional Femenil. While I’m not going to weigh in on the latter, my Game of the Week is Tigres vs. Monterrey.
Both of these teams are on absolute fire, with just three draws and three losses between them. Rayadas are one point up on their rivals, and both have players vying for the Golden Boot, with Tigres’ Mia Fishel sitting with 14 goals and Rayadas’ Christina Burkenroad one behind her, and both Tigres’ Stephany Mayor and Rayadas’ Aylin Aviléz each have nine so far on the season.
The good news for fans is that you don’t have to choose between Tigres vs. Rayadas and Chivas vs. América, since they’re on different days and both will be available to watch (legally) in the United States.
Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):
Friday, September 30:
Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (3-3-8) vs. Cruz Azul (5-4-5) - 5:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)
Club Tijuana (7-4-3) vs. Toluca (7-1-6) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), ESPN Deportes (United States)
Tigres UANL (11-1-2) vs. Monterrey (11-2-1) - 9:00 PM - ViX
Saturday, October 1:
UNAM Pumas (5-3-6) vs. León (4-3-6) - 12:00 PM - ViX
Sunday, October 2:
Puebla F.C. (3-1-9) vs. Santos Laguna (4-1-9) - 12:00 PM - Azteca Deportes (Mexico), AYM Sports (United States)
Necaxa (1-4-9) vs. Atlas (4-5-5) - 4:00 PM - ViX+
Pachuca (7-1-6) vs. FC Juárez (5-1-8) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)
Mazatlán FC (2-2-10) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (5-0-9) - 8:00 PM - TVP (Mexico)
Guadalajara (13-0-1) vs. América (9-2-3) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)
