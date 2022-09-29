Another week, another edition of Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
International duty with Mexico. Unknown if he’ll be able to play Houston’s last two games.
Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played the entire match and provided an assist on the first goal of the night.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Scored a brace in a 2-3 win on the road. Has scored 17 total goals this season.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
The team did not play over the weekend.
David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United
The team did not play over the weekend.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
On international duty.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Still out due to injury.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Remained on the bench during the game.
Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo
Remained on the bench during the game. This is the first game he has not received any minutes.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Remained on the bench the entire game.
Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga
On international duty.
Eugenio Pizzuto: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga
On international break.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
On international duty with the U-20 Mexico side.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
On international duty.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
On international duty.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Was on international duty with Mexico despite the injury.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
On international duty.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
On international duty but will not play due to a lingering injury.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
On international duty.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
On international duty.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
On international duty.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
On international duty.
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match in a 0-2 win at home. A playoff spot comes down to Houston’s final game.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
Was not included in the roster due to COVID-19 Protocols.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage
Played 76 minutes in a 3-0 win. A playoff berth will be determined in the final game.
Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit
Played the final minutes in a 3-0 loss. Were already eliminated from the playoffs.
Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA
Scored a brace in a 2-4 win on the road.
Alexia Delgado: USA - NCAA - Arizona State University
Scored the second goal of the night in a 3-2 win.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Did not play in a 2-1 win. Real Madrid wins 5-1 on aggregate and moves on to the group stage of the Champions League.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-1 win on the road.
Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City
Was not included in the gameday roster.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
