Another week, another edition of Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

International duty with Mexico. Unknown if he’ll be able to play Houston’s last two games.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the entire match and provided an assist on the first goal of the night.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Scored a brace in a 2-3 win on the road. Has scored 17 total goals this season.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

The team did not play over the weekend.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

The team did not play over the weekend.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

On international duty.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench during the game.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench during the game. This is the first game he has not received any minutes.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Remained on the bench the entire game.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

On international duty.

Eugenio Pizzuto: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

On international break.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

On international duty with the U-20 Mexico side.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

On international duty.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

On international duty.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Was on international duty with Mexico despite the injury.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

On international duty.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

On international duty but will not play due to a lingering injury.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

On international duty.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

On international duty.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

On international duty.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

On international duty.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 0-2 win at home. A playoff spot comes down to Houston’s final game.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Was not included in the roster due to COVID-19 Protocols.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Played 76 minutes in a 3-0 win. A playoff berth will be determined in the final game.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

Played the final minutes in a 3-0 loss. Were already eliminated from the playoffs.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

Scored a brace in a 2-4 win on the road.

Alexia Delgado: USA - NCAA - Arizona State University

Scored the second goal of the night in a 3-2 win.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Did not play in a 2-1 win. Real Madrid wins 5-1 on aggregate and moves on to the group stage of the Champions League.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-1 win on the road.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

Was not included in the gameday roster.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!