Mexicans Abroad Recap

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Was not on the roster as he’s still dealing with an injury. Houston has already been eliminated from playoff contention and is now trying to end the season on a positive note in their last two games.
Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played the full game in a 4-1 win and provided an assist for Chicharito.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Scored the third goal of the night after an incredible backheel finish to help the Galaxy keep their playoff hopes alive with only three games left.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Converted two penalties as the team went on to win 3-1. With a playoff spot already secured, LAFC is now in a battle for the Supporter’s Shield against Philadelphia who also have 64 points.
David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United
Played the full match in a 2-3 loss. Even if DC win their last two matches, they’ll still remain last in the Eastern Conference and possibly the league depending on other results.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played the full match in a 3-2 win at home in a Europa League game.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Still out due to injury.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Came into the game in the 64th minute in a 0-1 loss.
Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo
Started the game and was subbed out in the 64th minute in a 0-1 loss.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
After making his debut the game prior, Carrillo remained on the bench in a 1-0 loss.
Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga
Played 20 minutes and recorded an assist in a 2-0 win.
Eugenio Pizzuto: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga
Was once a player with a promising future, but is now struggling to even make the roster.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Played for the B team and scored a goal in a 2-0 win. His future with Sporting does look bright as he’s had multiple training sessions with the first team.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Scored a goal in a Europa League game after coming off the bench. In league play, he only saw 34 minutes of action in a 3-4 loss to PSV.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played 16 minutes in a 4-3 win against Feyenoord.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full match in a 1-2 loss.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Has not played since August 31st and no real update on when he would be healthy again.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-2 win.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played 45 minutes in a 4-0 loss.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Did not see any minutes in a 1-2 win over the weekend.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match in a 1-0 win.
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the entire match in a 1-0 win for the Dash.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
Did not see any minutes in a 1-0 win for the Reign.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage
Did not see any action in a 3-0 win. It can only be assumed she was rested since there are still two games left and the Courage still have a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit
Played 31 minutes in a 2-1 loss. The Spirit have already been eliminated from the playoffs.
Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA
Was a starter in a 4-0 win for the Bruins.
Alexia Delgado: USA - NCAA - Arizona State University
Was a starter in a 5-0 win for ASU.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Played the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 win as Real Madrid look to win the qualifying round matches and make it to the group stage of the Champions league.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Was in goal for the 1-3 loss over the weekend.
Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City
Was not on the roster for game day and has seen her minutes go down since making her debut. Monsivais herself has come out with a short statement via Twitter to assure fans that everything is fine, she’s working hard, and finds herself in the best chapter of her life.
September 16, 2022
With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
