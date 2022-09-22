Mexicans Abroad Recap

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Was not on the roster as he’s still dealing with an injury. Houston has already been eliminated from playoff contention and is now trying to end the season on a positive note in their last two games.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full game in a 4-1 win and provided an assist for Chicharito.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Scored the third goal of the night after an incredible backheel finish to help the Galaxy keep their playoff hopes alive with only three games left.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Converted two penalties as the team went on to win 3-1. With a playoff spot already secured, LAFC is now in a battle for the Supporter’s Shield against Philadelphia who also have 64 points.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

Played the full match in a 2-3 loss. Even if DC win their last two matches, they’ll still remain last in the Eastern Conference and possibly the league depending on other results.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played the full match in a 3-2 win at home in a Europa League game.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Came into the game in the 64th minute in a 0-1 loss.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Started the game and was subbed out in the 64th minute in a 0-1 loss.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

After making his debut the game prior, Carrillo remained on the bench in a 1-0 loss.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Played 20 minutes and recorded an assist in a 2-0 win.

Eugenio Pizzuto: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Was once a player with a promising future, but is now struggling to even make the roster.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Played for the B team and scored a goal in a 2-0 win. His future with Sporting does look bright as he’s had multiple training sessions with the first team.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Scored a goal in a Europa League game after coming off the bench. In league play, he only saw 34 minutes of action in a 3-4 loss to PSV.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 16 minutes in a 4-3 win against Feyenoord.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Did not play due to injury.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Has not played since August 31st and no real update on when he would be healthy again.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-2 win.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played 45 minutes in a 4-0 loss.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Did not see any minutes in a 1-2 win over the weekend.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 1-0 win.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the entire match in a 1-0 win for the Dash.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Did not see any minutes in a 1-0 win for the Reign.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Did not see any action in a 3-0 win. It can only be assumed she was rested since there are still two games left and the Courage still have a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

Played 31 minutes in a 2-1 loss. The Spirit have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

Was a starter in a 4-0 win for the Bruins.

Alexia Delgado: USA - NCAA - Arizona State University

Was a starter in a 5-0 win for ASU.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 win as Real Madrid look to win the qualifying round matches and make it to the group stage of the Champions league.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Was in goal for the 1-3 loss over the weekend.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

Was not on the roster for game day and has seen her minutes go down since making her debut. Monsivais herself has come out with a short statement via Twitter to assure fans that everything is fine, she’s working hard, and finds herself in the best chapter of her life.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!