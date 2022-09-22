Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Apertura, Week 13

Heading into the doble jornada, Chivas could become the first team to clinch a spot in the Liguilla with a draw against Pumas and Cruz Azul losing or drawing. Rayadas can also clinch a berth if they win against Cruz Azul, and Tigres needs a win and losses by Pumas and Cruz Azul to clinch this week, which may make for some teams who don’t usually root for one another cheering each other on. Meanwhile at the other end of the spectrum, Necaxa has to win and hope Cruz Azul and Pumas lose in order to keep their playoff hopes alive, Santos and Mazatlán have a little wiggle room, but the phrase “mathematically eliminated” is hanging over their heads as well.

Game of the Week

América 1, Monterrey 2: While I had Chivas vs. Tigres as the Game of the Week last week, I almost went with this one and in retrospect, I should have trusted my gut. This was an epic battle at one of soccer’s hallowed grounds, with two of the best in the league going toe-to-toe for 90 minutes. Aylin Aviléz put Rayadas up in the 25th minute with a screamer from distance. América Kiana Palacios tied it up in the 54th after being played in past the defense, making a great run and catching Alex Godínez going the wrong way on the shot. And just when it looked like the match would end in a draw, Christina Burkenroad got her tenth goal of the season when she got onto a nice ball from Diana Evangelista on the right. Burkenroad paid the price, taking a hard collision with goalkeeper Itzel González and being subbed out for María Salas in the 86th.

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



'Burky' anotó el gol que le daba los 3 puntos a las de Ⓜ️onterrey. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/wE00OJWzsI — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 20, 2022

Other scores:

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, Puebla F.C. 0

#ElResumen



Arrancó la Jornada 12 del Apertura 2022 y el O. Querétaro acogió el duelo entre Gallos y Puebla, en donde las locales sumaron de +3 con gol de Leidy Ramos.



¿No viste el partido? Te dejamos el resumen.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/p6ynNVPHsg — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 17, 2022

Atlas 2, Club Atlético de San Luis 3

#ElResumen



Vinieron de abajo, para sumar un triunfo más en condición de visitantes.



Las comandadas por Fernando Samayoa sumaron su cuarta victoria en el #AP2022, en los últimos minutos. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/auSz2g2qaM — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 17, 2022

Cruz Azul 1, Mazatlán FC 0

#ElResumen



Cruz Azul venció por la mínima a las ⚓Cañoneras en La Noria.



Alondra Ubaldo destacó con su seguridad en el arco, a pesar del resultado, y fue factor.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/NJnRranapQ — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 17, 2022

Toluca 2, Necaxa 1

Color del Nemesio Diez



¡Nuestras Diablas regresaron al camino del triunfo al vencer a Necaxa en el infierno!



Presentado por #Arabela pic.twitter.com/M5CIpGBaao — Toluca FC Femenil (@TolucaFemenil) September 20, 2022

Pachuca 3, UNAM Pumas 0

Club Tijuana 2, León 2

Guadalajara 1, Tigres UANL 0

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



‍⚕️ La doctora del gol anotando en el Akron, para poner el primero de la noche.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/OjON97E5kk — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 20, 2022

FC Juárez 4, Santos Laguna 1

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Paola González con el segundo tanto para las Bravas, la ventaja comenzaba a aumentar para las locales.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/wA16kaIVit — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) September 20, 2022

Sub 18 results

Week 13

UNAM Pumas 1, Necaxa 1

Pachuca 1, Toluca 1

América 2, Cruz Azul 1

Mazatlán FC 1, Tigres UANL 1

Santos Laguna 4, Atlas 0

Monterrey 1, Guadalajara 1

FC Juárez 0, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0

Club Atlético de San Luis 0, León 2

Week 14 (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Saturday, September 24

Toluca (4-3-4) vs. FC Juárez (2-2-8) - 11:00 AM

Necaxa (5-4-2) vs. Pachuca (7-5-0) - 11:00 AM

Tigres UANL (6-3-2) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (1-1-10) - 11:15 AM

Guadalajara (9-2-1) vs. Club Tijuana (5-2-4) - 3:45 PM

Atlas (4-3-4) vs. Mazatlán FC (2-4-6) - 3:45 PM

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (3-4-5) vs. América (8-2-1) - 3:45 PM

León (6-1-5) vs. Monterrey (3-6-2) - 3:45 PM

Sunday, September 25

Cruz Azul (3-2-7) vs. Puebla F.C. (1-3-7) - 10:00 AM

Notes and other things

Leagues in the Americas are drawing to a close, with several South American leagues either having already finished or in the late stages of their playoffs. Europe meanwhile is getting back underway after their summer hiatus.

El Tri Femenil formally named Pedro López as the team’s new head coach following the dismissal of Mónica Vergara.

¡Bienvenido a esta gran familia mexicana!

Pedro López es nuestro nuevo entrenador de la Selección Mayor.



Desde ahora, juntos buscaremos cumplir cada objetivo dentro y fuera de la cancha. ⚽️

➡️https://t.co/glGsUJb0SR#TuCanchaLaEligesTú I #HechoDeLosMexicanos pic.twitter.com/1nLYThXTUv — Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) September 15, 2022

Until there’s a Women’s Concacaf Champions League, the closest thing is the Unión Centroamericana de Fútbol (UNCAF) tournament that hosts clubs from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panamá. The 2022 edition was won by Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, with former Cal Golden Bears forward Mia Corbin winning the Golden Boot with seven goals, including the lone goal in the final against Saprissa.

San Diego Wave FC set the record for attendance at a women’s pro soccer match on September 18 with 32,000 people for the grand opening of Snapdragon Stadium against Angel City FC.

There’s San Diego, and then there’s everybody else. pic.twitter.com/05EIUjvpzX — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) September 18, 2022

The Copa Libertadores Feminina brackets are set, with the exception of the two spots from Ecuador (Club Ñañas and Dragonas Independiente del Valle are playing the second leg of their Final on Sunday, September 25 after drawing 0-0 on Sunday, September 18), one spot for Perú (Mannucci and Alianza Lima play a two-legged series on Sunday, September 25 and Thursday, October 6), and one spot for Venezuela (Madeira Club Lara and Deportivo Lara are playing the second leg of their final on Sunday, September 25 after playing to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, September 17).

¡Así quedaron los grupos de la CONMEBOL #LibertadoresFEM 2022, que se jugará desde el 13 de octubre en Ecuador!



✅ Assim ficaram os grupos da CONMEBOL #LibertadoresFEM 2022, que começa a partir do dia 13 de outubro, no Equador!#LaGloriaEsDeEllas #AGlóriaÉDelas pic.twitter.com/0ZyZOV46SG — CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (@LibertadoresFEM) September 20, 2022

The first leg of the Brasileiro Feminino 2022 between Internazionale and Corinthians ended in a 1-1 draw, setting up what’s sure to be a fantastic second leg. The first leg drew a record 36,330 in attendance, and as of the writing of this Corinthians have already sold 39,000 tickets. Take note, since Arena Corinthians holds over 49,000 people.

36'330 Corinthians to beat it in the return hoping for 40'000 pic.twitter.com/YDckojXj1b — Wosoworld (@karlyboy71) September 18, 2022

Don’t ever let them tell you no one pays attention to women’s soccer.

Game of Next Week

While the Rayadas vs. Cruz Azul and Pumas vs. Chivas matches have huge playoff implications, my pick for Game of Next Week is Necaxa vs. Santos. Both of these teams need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes going, and I think you’ll see that come out in the play. There’s nothing quite like playing like your season depends on it, and both teams have shown they can play well at points during what for them is an otherwise forgettable season.

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Thursday, September 22:

Necaxa (1-3-8) vs. Santos Laguna (3-0-9) - 5:00 PM - ViX+

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (3-3-6) vs. Toluca (6-1-5) - 5:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Club Atlético de San Luis (4-0-8) vs. América (7-2-3) - 7:00 PM - ESPN (Mexico)

Pachuca (6-1-5) vs. Atlas (3-5-4) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Monterrey (9-2-1) vs. Cruz Azul (5-3-4) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Deportes (United States)

Mazatlán FC (2-2-8) vs. Club Tijuana (6-3-3) - 9:00 PM - TVP (Mexico)

Friday, September 23:

UNAM Pumas (5-3-4) vs. Guadalajara (11-0-1) - 5:00 PM - ViX

Tigres UANL (9-1-2) vs. FC Juárez (4-1-7) - 7:00 PM - ViX

Thursday, October 20:

Puebla F.C. (3-1-8) vs. León (4-3-5) - 3:45 PM - Azteca Deportes (Mexico)