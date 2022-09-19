Mega Monday for Liga MX Femenil: Chivas vs Tigres, América vs Rayadas previews

The expectations have reached a new high in Liga MX Femenil as fans are eagerly awaiting two big games this Monday. The four top teams are set to play each other and both games will have implications on the table and Liguilla.

Chivas vs Tigres

The Rojiblancas come into this match as the top team in Liga MX Femenil with a big absence. We’re talking about forward Licha Cervantes who got injured in the latest international break and hasn’t been able to play with her club since.

Cervantes not only contributes with goals, but her leadership has been sorely missed in the last few games. Not that it stopped Chivas from getting results, but the captain’s absence has been one of the main topics to discuss in the last couple of weeks.

Another injury in the same international break was Joseline Montoya’s, another key player in Guadalajara. But unlike Cervantes, she has been summoned for this upcoming match even though it is unlikely she’ll be a starter.

So, with Montoya in doubt and the team’s captain still out, who’s going to step up? Well, everything points to Boyi Iturbide who has 3 goals this season. Rubí Soto and Gabriela Valenzuela also have three goals but the team’s top goalscorer is Carolina Jaramillo with 4.

Chivas have learned to not depend on anyone and despite other clubs' big signings, they’ve proven to be more than capable to get results week in and week out with local talent. So we can be confident that despite the absences, someone will come up big for them.

What can we say about Tigres? Undoubtedly, new coach Carmelina Moscato hit her stride pretty quickly, and after an opening season loss followed bya week two draw, they have been on fire. As usual, they’re a strong team with good players in every line. But this season, striker Mia Fishel has found a new level, as she’s the league’s top goalscorer with 10 scores. Veteran Stephany Mayor follows closely with 8.

If Tigres get a win, they would swap places with Chivas and become the new league leaders. They certainly have the personnel to get a result and will be more than motivated to do so.

This game will kick off at 9 PM local time and will be broadcasted by Fox Sports.

Rayadas de Monterrey vs América

The numbers three and four in the table will cross paths today at 7 PM local time. So far, Rayadas have 26 points and América 23.

Things in Coapa aren’t going smoothly with tensions brewing between coach Villacampa and striker Katty Martínez. According to commentator Paco Ánimas, the forward missed training and has been doing drills with the U-18 team since Wednesday. Added to this, video footage was filtered where Martínez was involved in a heated exchange with her coach.

We have to say the forward is not going through the best of times in her career, and she admitted it when interviewed by TUDN journalists. That’s part of the reason why she’s been benched in the last few games. Will this problem have a negative impact on the team’s performance this week?

After some tough games by one of América’s veteran players Janelly Farías, he also was forced to bench her while giving one of the new signings the main role in defense. Understandably, the coach has placed a lot of confidence in Andrea Pereira and he hasn’t been disappointed so far. In the game against Juárez, he started three in the back, with Pereira as a right back, alongside Sabrina Enciso and Kimberly Rodríguez, and they functioned well. It will be interesting to see if he keeps the same formation against a top team like Monterrey.

If we talk a little bit about Rayadas, they enter this match as favorites even though they haven’t been the intimidating team they were two seasons ago. Nonetheless, their accomplishments at the international level in the ICC show why they’re one of the main contenders for the title once again.

It’s also remarkable how Christina Burkenroad has thrived as a forward following the departure of Rayadas veteran Desirée Monsiváis. The California native is a contender for the Golden Boot with 9 goals, only one shy of the top goalscorer of the season (Fishel). Another player in top form is Aylin Avilez, who keeps proving to have a very high soccer IQ and keeps showing up week in and week out. Will they be able to torment América’s defense?

Do not miss this game tonight, it will be streamed on ViX+.