Liga MX Femenil: America vs Monterrey

Club America hosts Monterrey tonight (5:00 PM PT/7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET) at the Estadio Azteca as two powerful offensive teams fight to stay in the top four of the league. With only a handful of games left, both teams need the win if they want to continue to distance themselves from the rest of the table and set themselves up for the liguilla.

Monterrey comes into tonight’s match on a five game win streak where they have outscored their opponents by 14 goals while only conceding three. America in their last five have outscored their opponents by 11 goals and only conceded three, with their only loss coming against Puebla in a week eight matchup. That particular game was rescheduled to a later date where they were missing four players who were away on international duty. Puebla took the lead early and despite a stacked roster, America could not find the equalizer to salvage a point. But it should be noted that Puebla had a game plan and executed it very well.

While both clubs have a stacked roster, all eyes will be on Monterrey’s Christina Burkenroad and Club America’s Kiana Palacios, who enter the match with nine goals in the season and are tied for second place for the golden boot. It’s no surprise Burkenroad has nine goals at this point, but it is a pleasant surprise Palacios does too, as she has been on a hot streak ever since Angel Villacampa took over as head coach for Craig Harrington, who limited the forward’s minutes . Villacampa gave Palacios an opportunity while other players were away on international duty at the beginning of the season and she has taken full advantage of it. So far this season she’s recorded three braces, coming against Toluca, Atlas and Juarez. Palacios has rightfully earned her starting role and it will be hard for any player to take it away from her.

Two other players to watch are Monterrey’s Diana Evangelista and Club America’s Scarlett Camberos. Evangelista leads the league with six assists; Camberos is right behind her with five. Evangelista has recorded 18 successful 1v1 battles while Camberos has 20. Honestly, the list can go on and on about players from both teams that have been impactful, whether it’s the defense, midfield, or even coaches, especially Eva Espejo who has more than 100 wins in the league and is the only female coach to win a championship.

America Wins: 0

Monterrey Wins: 7

Draws: 2