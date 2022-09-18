America defeat Guadalajara in El Super Clasico; win all three season’s Clasicos

Guadalajara were no match for America yesterday night as the hosts defeated the visitors 2-1. While Chivas had some brilliant moments, they spent the entire game chasing after the Aguilas who showed exactly why they are at the top of the table.

The tone of the game was set from the very first minute, when America were awarded a penalty just second into the game. America wasted no time in attacking early when Henry Martin found himself in the box with the ball and Chivas defender Luis Olivas was trying to get the ball away from him, but instead missed the ball and hit his ankle. It was an easy penalty to call and Olivas made a costly mistake. Martin ended up taking the penalty and while goalkeeper Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jimenez guessed the right way, there was no way to stop the shot and the hosts were up a goal only minutes into the game.

After the goal, Guadalajara, or more like Alexis Vega, worked hard to find the equalizer. It was like he was the only one going towards the goal and trying to make something out of nothing. America did well in stopping any other players from creating chances, but Vega wasn’t having it and continued to press forward even when his teammates did not. It was like there was no passion from anyone on Guadalajara other than Vega and Wacho. If not for the goalkeeper, America could have easily been up by more goals in the first half.

The start of the second half looked better for Chivas. They spent the first few minutes attacking, but America extended their lead with another goal in the 51st minute. Emilio Lara sent a ball into the box and Henry Martin got his head on it, sending it to Alejandro Zendejas’ feet, who put the ball past Wacho without a second thought. Chivas had an opportunity to score minutes later but Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa made the save to keep the visitors off the scoreboard. At first glance it looked as if the ball may have crossed the line, but upon further review, it was an incredible goal-line clearance from the America goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Christian ‘Chicote’ Calderon was subbed on and he made an immediate impact. Jesus Sanchez was fouled outside of the box and Vega went to take the free kick. Alexis sent the ball into the box and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodriguez got his head on it, but the ball landed at Chicote’s feet, allowing him to get one back for Chivas. The goal seemed like it reignited something in the visitors, but America were quick to stop any Chivas threat who were once again chasing the equalizer with time running out. It was in the final minute of stoppage time when Carlos Cisneros made one final push for Chivas and was knocked down inside the box, but the penalty wasn’t called. America were saved from a potential last minute equalizer and with that, defeated Guadalajara.

The win means America won all three of their clasicos this season, outscoring their opponents 12-1. Guadalajara were the only team to score a goal and gave them the most intense challenge. It’s not a knock on the other two teams, but considering they were outscored multiple times, the Clasico Nacional was the most competitive and intense clasico they had this season. Both teams will now play some club friendlies before the international break starts. After the break, America will play Puebla in their final match while Guadalajara will face Cruz Azul, but will be without Fernando Beltran who received a red card after the match was over because of arguing with the referee. Both Guadalajara and Cruz Azul will fight to keep a spot in the Repechaje while America is safely into the Quarter Finals.