Super Clasico is here as America and Guadalajara battle it out at the Estadio Azteca

Club America and Chivas de Guadalajara meet tonight (6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET) for another edition of El Super Clasico where bragging rights are at stake. Well, a win and three points are also at stake, but as everyone who follows the league knows, when it comes to clasicos, the bragging rights are just as important, if not more.

Both teams are in need of a win tonight after their performances earlier this week. Chivas hosted Tigres and were dealt a 1-4 loss while the Aguilas were able to salvage one point in a 3-3 draw with Santos Laguna. The two teams were on a streak and those results were not what they were hoping for going into tonight’s match, which is a positive for fans because it means the game will be even more intense if that’s even possible between these two.

Leading up to the Clasico, America received some good news when Emilio Lara rejoined the team for practice. Lara was not available for the game against Santos after he injured his ankle in the game against Necaxa and it was not clear when he would rejoin. Having him back in practice right before the biggest match of the season is a very big deal. Miguel Layun was put into the starting lineup with Lara gone and honestly, it has not gone well for either Layun or America. Layun was a starter in the two previous games and it’s understandable why he hasn’t been a regular starter this season. He just isn’t at the level he used to be at and it doesn’t make sense why Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz still starts him despite his inconsistencies. While his return to practice doesn’t exactly mean he’ll be in the starting lineup tonight or even play, the Aguilas are more than happy to have Lara back.

While both teams need the win tonight, Guadalajara need it more. Not only are bragging rights on the line, but a playoff spot is too with only one game left after tonight’s match. America have already secured a spot in the top four after Puebla defeated Tigres last night. Chivas had a disastrous start to the season and slowly made their way into seventh place. Before the loss to Tigres, Chivas had yet to lose in seven games, dating all the way back to the Clasico Tapatio against Atlas. Tigres handed them their first loss in seven matches. A win tonight and in their next match means their hopes for a semifinals spot is still within reach. For that to happen, Tigres, Toluca, and Santos would all have to lose their final games. While not impossible, Chivas would need the soccer Gods to be on their side. And who knows, it’s Liga MX where anything can happen.