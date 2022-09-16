Mexico U18 announces call ups for friendly tour in the Czech Republic

Mexico has announced a three game tour for their U18 team in the Czech Republic during the upcoming FIFA date. Mexico will start their tour playing against Finland on September 21st. They will then play against Slovakia on September 23rd, and close out with a match against Germany on September 25th. All the matches will take place in Zlin, Czech Republic. The team is coached by Yasser Corona and has already started their training camp for the tour.

The call up list was the following:

Goalkeepers: Pablo Lara (UNAM Pumas), Javier Orantes (Necaxa)

Defenders: Franco Rossano (America), Sebastian Valenzuela (Santos Laguna), Cesar Bustos (Monterrey), Luis Carrillo (Mazatlan), Jonathan Perez (Santos Laguna), Gael Delgado (America), Juan Estrada (Necaxa), Francisco Mendez (Chivas), Everardo Lopez (Toluca)

Midfielderss: Xavier Biscayzacu (Defensor Sporting), Ariel Castro (Chivas), Brandon Tellez (LA Galaxy), Antonio Herrera (Seattle Sounders), Cristopher Benitez (Cruz Azul), Jonathan Padilla (Chivas), Octavio Vazquez (Tijuana)

Forwards: Alejandro Alcala (LA Galaxy), Anthony Ramirez (FC Dallas), Juan Gonzalez (Atlas), Iñigo Cuesta (Chivas), Jonantan Villal (Atlanta United), Hector Merrano (Necaxa), Erick Medrano (Atlas)

Coach Corona will start the campaign for the 2025 U20 World Cup, which has become more important after Mexico lost out in qualification to the 2023 U20 World Cup, a huge setback that also cost Mexico the ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games. The failure ended up costing U20 Coach Luis Perez and national sports director Gerardo Torrado their jobs. Thus such an early start to the process for 2025 World Cup although if CONCACAF continues their patter, the U20 CONCACAF Championship should take place in 2024.