Mexicans Abroad recap

Here’s your recap on how players did abroad over the past week:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Once again did not suit up due to injury. Originally, the injury was a small one where it was assumed he would miss two games at the most. Now it has been multiple games without Herrera and there is no update from Houston on his condition.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played 26 minutes in a 1-1 draw. The Galaxy are out of a playoff spot in eighth place, three points behind seventh place.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Missed a penalty for a second game in a row. The Galaxy were able to rescue a point when Riqui Puig netted his, but once again the Galaxy dropped points that should have been theirs.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played the full match and scored a goal in a 1-1 draw.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

Played the full match in a 0-3 loss. DC were officially kicked out of the playoff race after they drew in their previous game. It will be interesting to see if Ochoa will re-sign with DC or if he will look for a new team. His contract expires at the end of the year.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played in the final minutes of Betis’ win over Villareal.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Played 18 minutes in a 0-0 draw.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Played 61 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Made his official debut over the weekend. His coach has previously stated Carrillo has had difficulty adjusting to European football so it’s great to see him gain some minutes after a difficult few weeks.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

After making the starting lineup in last week’s match, Lainez wasn’t even called up for the match over the weekend.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP

Has had multiple training sessions with the first team and while he has not been called up, it is a positive sign that he has trained with the first team.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Came off the bench in the second half to score a goal and help the team win 3-0. He’s scored in his last three games while recording an assist and a brace in his Europa League debut.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss on the road in a Champions League match.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Saw 22 minutes of action in a loss on the road in a Champions League Match.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 71 minutes in PSV’s win. PSV’s upcoming Europa League group stage match against Arsenal that was supposed to be Thursday has been postponed.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Did not play over the weekend due to England postponing all football activity.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played the full match and scored the only goal in a 1-2 loss to Panathinaikos FC.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Was on the bench the entire game.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 33 minutes in a 1-0 win over Spezia.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-2 win.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Scored the only goal for Hosuton in a 1-1 draw.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Played 45 minutes in a 2-2 draw. While the Reign are currently sitting in a playoff spot, the last four games are crucial as dropping any points can kick them out of a playoff spot.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Played 77 minutes in a 5-1 win. Ordoñez was also voted the NWSL Rookie of the Month for August.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

Was on the bench the entire match.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

Scored a goal in UCLA’s 5-1 win over the weekend.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Did not play as the first week of the league was postponed due to the referees going on strike demanding better work conditions. The meeting between the officials and the federation have not gone well and it’s looking like week two will also be postponed.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full match in a 5-1 loss to Lyon.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

Did not play over the weekend since the game was postponed.