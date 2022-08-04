Mexicans Abroad Round Up

Let’s take a look at how the Mexicans Abroad did over the week.

Hector Herrera: It was not a fun night for Herrera and Houston as they were handed a crushing defeat. Philadelphia had no mercy and defeated the visitors 6 - 0. Herrera saw the full 90 minutes in a game he will need to put behind him as the Houston Dynamo have 11 games left to make the playoffs.

Julian Araujo: Araujo joined LA Galaxy as they headed to Dallas looking for a consecutive win only to lose to the hosts. He saw 76 minutes of action in the loss to FC Dallas. This loss puts LA Galaxy in ninth place and out of the playoff picture with the season winding down. He also saw some minutes in the friendly against Chivas.

Marcelo Flores: After moving over to Spain’s second division, Marcelo has seen a lot of action as preseason wraps up. In only three games he has started in two of them. In the game where he came on as a sub, he played the entire second half.

Jesus Alcantar: Made his debut for Sporting B in the second half. While the team went on to lose the match, Alcantar played 28 minutes and had a solid first game in Europe.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Just like his teammate Marcelo Flores, Alonso Aceves has seen a lot of minutes with Real Oviedo. He has started all three games that have been played since his arrival. The Spanish team will start the season in a week against Andorra.

Andres Guardado: With another season of La Liga kicking off in a week, Guardado is finishing up preseason with Real Betis. Over the last three friendlies he has either been named to the starting lineup or started on the bench. Real Betis has one more friendly this week before their season debut on August 15th against Elche.

Diego Lainez: After seeing his time with Spanish side Real Betis decline, Lainez has joined Portugal’s S.C. Braga on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The move makes sense as it is a World Cup year and he needs to see as much time on the field as possible before Qatar. Braga makes their season debut on August 7th against Sporting C.P..

Erick Gutierrez: This week, Gutierrez helped PSV secure their first trophy of the season by defeating Ajax 5 - 3 for the Johan Cruyff Shield. He played 17 minutes in the second half. A few days later he saw the field again for 28 minutes in a draw against AS Monaco in Qualification Round 3 of the Champions League. Both teams will meet again August 9th in Leg 2.

Edson Alvarez: Ajax faced PSV for the Johan Cruyff Shield where they lost 3 - 5. Alvarez started the game and played the full 90 minutes in the defeat. Ajax will make their debut in the 2022 - 2023 season on August 6th against Fortuna Sittard.

David Ochoa: After not seeing the field for a few months, Real Salt Lake traded Ochoa to D.C. United in exchange for allocation money. Ochoa’s contract ends at the end of the year and it will be interesting to see if he’ll sign an extension with United or look for another home elsewhere.

Raul Jimenez: It looks like Jimenez will miss the beginning of the Premier League due to injury. The Wolves announced it was an MCL injury and an adductor sprain that was picked up during a friendly against Besiktas. While the team did not state how long the recovery would take, they did say it would be a number of weeks.

Jordan Carrillo: After signing with second division Spanish side Sporting Gijon, Carrillo was part of the starting XI that faced Alaves in another preseason friendly. He only played the first half as his team went on to lose to the former first division team.

Santiago Gimenez: Another Mexican heads to the Netherlands. Gimenez left Cruz Azul to join Eredivisie team Feyenoord. He joins international teammates Edson Alvarez and Erick Gutierrez who play for AFC Ajax and PSV.

Johan Vasquez: He joined Serie A team Cremonese on loan from Genoa with an option to buy. He made the starting lineup in the team’s final preseason friendly. Cremonese will play the first round of the Coppa Italia on August 8th.

Maria Sanchez: Was subbed out late in the second half but not before assisting on a goal that put the Houston Dash in the lead and won her the Budweiser Player of the Match. Houston went on to win 4 -2 and currently sit in third place with less than 10 games left in the season.

Diana Ordoñez: Went on to score a brace for North Carolina. Her first goal in the 53rd minute tied the game up 2 - 2 and her second came off a penalty she was barely able to get past the Washington goalkeeper. Her brace earned her the Budweiser Player of the Match.