Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Apertura, Week 5

A brief rundown of all of the action from last week.

By Eugene Rupinski
Brenda Leon of Santos looks on during the 1st round match between Santos Laguna and Queretaro as part of the Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX Femeni at Corona Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Torreon, Mexico. Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

It’s been fun watching the evolution of the teams this season. With a glut of new coaches with new ideas and new perspectives as well as new players coming into the league (as well as more senior players getting time thanks to other players with national teams in World Cup Qualification Tournaments), it’s been a bit of a wild ride so far.

But time is the great equalizer. Over time, trends become more apparent as the good teams rise to the top while the teams that may have had a couple of lucky results start to sink. And time stops for no one or no team.

Game of the Week

América 0, Tigres UANL 1: Tigres is catching steam, winning their third straight game by handing América their first loss of the season. It was a tight affair in a downpour at Estadio Azteca, with both teams struggling to create good chances early. Tigres got the lead in the 13th minute when Mia Fishel intercepted a back pass from Janelly Farías and hit a shot that beat Itzel González. It was the only goal of the game, with González making several saves to keep her team in it. But Tigres was too much, holding on despite a late surge from the hosts.

Other scores:

Club Atlético de San Luis 2, Cruz Azul 1

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, Club Tijuana 2

Atlas 2, Toluca 2

Necaxa 2, UNAM Pumas 2

Pachuca 0, Guadalajara 1

Santos Laguna 1, León 2

Monterrey 1, FC Juárez 1

Mazatlán FC 1, Puebla F.C. 0

Sub 18 results

Week 6

UNAM Pumas 1, Pachuca 3

Toluca 1, América 3

Mazatlán FC 0, Atlas 0

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, Puebla F.C. 1

Necaxa 3, FC Juárez 0

Club Atlético de San Luis 0, Tigres UANL 3

Monterrey 0, León 0

Club Tijuana 2, Guadalajara 3

Week 7

Saturday, August 8

Tigres UANL (3-1-1) vs. Mazatlán FC (1-2-2) - 9:00 AM

América (4-0-0) vs. Necaxa (2-3-0) - 11:00 AM

Puebla F.C. (0-2-3) vs. Toluca (2-1-2) - 3:45 PM

Atlas (3-2-1) vs. Santos Laguna (1-2-2) - 3:45 PM

León (1-1-3) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (1-1-3) - 3:45 PM

Guadalajara (4-0-1) vs. Monterrey (2-4-0) - 3:45 PM

Sunday, August 9

Cruz Azul (1-0-4) vs. Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (1-2-3) - 10:00 AM

FC Juárez (2-0-3) vs. UNAM Pumas (2-1-2) - 10:00 AM

Notes and other things

América goalkeeper Renata Masciarelli posted screenshots of someone sending her death threats. There has been an epidemic of femicide in Mexico, which had a reported 1,015 cases in 2021. The fact that Masciarelli is a public figure will hopefully help shed more light on this, and with that recognition and awareness it will help bring about a solution.

Steph Yang of The Athletic interviewed Mia Fishel about how she’s getting on in Monterrey.

Angel City FC’s friendly against Tigres is this coming Wednesday, and it should be a fun one.

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 on a Debinha goal to win the CONMEBOL’s Copa America Femenina 2022 tournament. Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina are all in, while Chile and Paraguay will go to the play-in tournament.

England beat Germany in a thrilling UEFA Women’s Euro Final, with Chloe Kelly’s goal in added time giving the hosts a 2-1 win in front of a record crowd.

Don’t ever let them tell you no one pays attention to women’s soccer.

If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com

Game of Next Week

There are a couple of games I’m excited for this week, with Tijuana and Pachuca being between two very good teams (and perhaps Jenni Hermoso’s debut) as well as Juárez and Atlas up there. But Chivas hosting Toluca should be the best of the week.

Chivas is unbeaten and just seems to get better every game, while Toluca has been one of the surprises of the season, going getting 10 points out of a total 15 so far this season. Mariel Román is third in goals scored with four, one behind co-leaders Kiana Palacios and Christina Burkenroad.

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Friday, August 5:

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (1-0-4) vs. Mazatlán FC (1-1-3) - 5:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

UANL Tigres (3-1-1) vs. Puebla F.C. (1-0-4) - 7:00 PM - ViX+

Saturday, August 6:

Cruz Azul (2-2-1) vs. Santos Laguna (2-0-3) - 12:00 PM - ViX+

UNAM Pumas (3-1-1) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (1-0-4) - 5:00 PM - ViX+

Sunday, August 7:

Guadalajara (5-0-0) vs. Toluca (3-1-1) - 8:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)

Monday, August 8:

Necaxa (0-2-3) vs. Monterrey (2-2-1) - 5:00 PM - ViX

León (2-1-2) vs. América (3-1-1) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

FC Juárez (1-1-3) vs. Atlas (1-4-0) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Deportes (United States)

Club Tijuana (3-1-1) vs. Pachuca (2-0-3) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Deportes (United States)

