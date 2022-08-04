Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Apertura, Week 5

It’s been fun watching the evolution of the teams this season. With a glut of new coaches with new ideas and new perspectives as well as new players coming into the league (as well as more senior players getting time thanks to other players with national teams in World Cup Qualification Tournaments), it’s been a bit of a wild ride so far.

But time is the great equalizer. Over time, trends become more apparent as the good teams rise to the top while the teams that may have had a couple of lucky results start to sink. And time stops for no one or no team.

Game of the Week

América 0, Tigres UANL 1: Tigres is catching steam, winning their third straight game by handing América their first loss of the season. It was a tight affair in a downpour at Estadio Azteca, with both teams struggling to create good chances early. Tigres got the lead in the 13th minute when Mia Fishel intercepted a back pass from Janelly Farías and hit a shot that beat Itzel González. It was the only goal of the game, with González making several saves to keep her team in it. But Tigres was too much, holding on despite a late surge from the hosts.

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Error defensivo, aprovechado por Mia Fishel, que entró por todo el extremo de la cancha, para definir el primero en el Azteca.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/oz0hNevpKZ — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) August 2, 2022

Other scores:

Club Atlético de San Luis 2, Cruz Azul 1

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



El gol del triunfo = el gol cumpleañero, por los pies de Bea Parra.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/oxuSstxyZ1 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) August 1, 2022

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, Club Tijuana 2

Atlas 2, Toluca 2

#ElResumen



El ️Jalisco enmarcó el primer duelo de este lunes de Liga BBVA MX Femenil, en donde las anotaciones llegaron, y 4️⃣ veces, luego de que empataran 2-2 Atlas y Toluca en esta J5.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/pLJMarLtUu — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) August 1, 2022

Necaxa 2, UNAM Pumas 2

#ElResumen



⚡Necaxa comenzó ganando, pero las de Universidad Nacional no cesaron su lucha, hasta lograr remontar el marcador, para terminar con un empate y un punto en esta J5.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/SUyROTUbkv — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) August 2, 2022

Pachuca 0, Guadalajara 1

#ElResumen



Continúan ganando las Campeonas... por 5ª vez consecutiva en el AP22, @ChivasFemenil sumó de 3 unidades, al visitar la ️Bella Airosa y regresan con el triunfo a Guadalajara de 0-1.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/fpdkJBFw9R — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) August 2, 2022

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Error defensivo, aprovechado por Mia Fishel, que entró por todo el extremo de la cancha, para definir el primero en el Azteca.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/oz0hNevpKZ — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) August 2, 2022

Santos Laguna 1, León 2

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Brenda León definió el primero de la noche en Torreón, para las ⚔️Guerreras.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/jOTiHc0hbI — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) August 2, 2022

Monterrey 1, FC Juárez 1

#ElResumen



¡Se repartieron puntos en la ⛰️Sultana del Norte!



Un partido Bravo, en el que las visitantes comenzaron ganando, pero las locales impidieron el triunfo, con un g⚽l de Christina Burkenroad. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/bBZpTJN5di — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) August 2, 2022

Mazatlán FC 1, Puebla F.C. 0

Sub 18 results

Week 6

UNAM Pumas 1, Pachuca 3

Toluca 1, América 3

Mazatlán FC 0, Atlas 0

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, Puebla F.C. 1

Necaxa 3, FC Juárez 0

Club Atlético de San Luis 0, Tigres UANL 3

Monterrey 0, León 0

Club Tijuana 2, Guadalajara 3

Week 7

Saturday, August 8

Tigres UANL (3-1-1) vs. Mazatlán FC (1-2-2) - 9:00 AM

América (4-0-0) vs. Necaxa (2-3-0) - 11:00 AM

Puebla F.C. (0-2-3) vs. Toluca (2-1-2) - 3:45 PM

Atlas (3-2-1) vs. Santos Laguna (1-2-2) - 3:45 PM

León (1-1-3) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (1-1-3) - 3:45 PM

Guadalajara (4-0-1) vs. Monterrey (2-4-0) - 3:45 PM

Sunday, August 9

Cruz Azul (1-0-4) vs. Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (1-2-3) - 10:00 AM

FC Juárez (2-0-3) vs. UNAM Pumas (2-1-2) - 10:00 AM

Notes and other things

América goalkeeper Renata Masciarelli posted screenshots of someone sending her death threats. There has been an epidemic of femicide in Mexico, which had a reported 1,015 cases in 2021. The fact that Masciarelli is a public figure will hopefully help shed more light on this, and with that recognition and awareness it will help bring about a solution.

Imagínate que te amenacen de muerte porque te rías de que te insulten… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/LAPxMEuyq3 — Renata Masciarelli (@MasciarelliR) August 2, 2022

Steph Yang of The Athletic interviewed Mia Fishel about how she’s getting on in Monterrey.

While in Mexico for Concacaf quals, I got to talk to Tigres star Mia Fishel about being seen as part of Liga MX Femenil's growth, how Tigres' style under Moscato benefits her USWNT aspirations, and winning at Super Smash Bros



For @TheAthleticSCCR: https://t.co/J01l7AcYh8 — Steph Yang | Horrible Soccer Goose (@thrace) August 1, 2022

Angel City FC’s friendly against Tigres is this coming Wednesday, and it should be a fun one.

Join us on Wednesday, 8/10, as we take on @TigresFemenil for our first ever international match!

Don’t miss out on the fun. Tickets are still available! https://t.co/dn9TrEgw8k #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/lQK5FD5uKQ — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) August 3, 2022

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 on a Debinha goal to win the CONMEBOL’s Copa America Femenina 2022 tournament. Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina are all in, while Chile and Paraguay will go to the play-in tournament.

FIIIIM DE JOGO! CAMPEÃSSSSSSSSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/07y8zCcSqf — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) July 31, 2022

England beat Germany in a thrilling UEFA Women’s Euro Final, with Chloe Kelly’s goal in added time giving the hosts a 2-1 win in front of a record crowd.

Record breaking from start to finish



The #WEURO2022 final has become the ALL-TIME most-attended match at either a men's or women's EURO final tournament pic.twitter.com/4wZqIP7rlm — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022

Don’t ever let them tell you no one pays attention to women’s soccer.

If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com

Game of Next Week

There are a couple of games I’m excited for this week, with Tijuana and Pachuca being between two very good teams (and perhaps Jenni Hermoso’s debut) as well as Juárez and Atlas up there. But Chivas hosting Toluca should be the best of the week.

Chivas is unbeaten and just seems to get better every game, while Toluca has been one of the surprises of the season, going getting 10 points out of a total 15 so far this season. Mariel Román is third in goals scored with four, one behind co-leaders Kiana Palacios and Christina Burkenroad.

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Friday, August 5:

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (1-0-4) vs. Mazatlán FC (1-1-3) - 5:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

UANL Tigres (3-1-1) vs. Puebla F.C. (1-0-4) - 7:00 PM - ViX+

Saturday, August 6:

Cruz Azul (2-2-1) vs. Santos Laguna (2-0-3) - 12:00 PM - ViX+

UNAM Pumas (3-1-1) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (1-0-4) - 5:00 PM - ViX+

Sunday, August 7:

Guadalajara (5-0-0) vs. Toluca (3-1-1) - 8:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)

Monday, August 8:

Necaxa (0-2-3) vs. Monterrey (2-2-1) - 5:00 PM - ViX

León (2-1-2) vs. América (3-1-1) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

FC Juárez (1-1-3) vs. Atlas (1-4-0) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Deportes (United States)

Club Tijuana (3-1-1) vs. Pachuca (2-0-3) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Deportes (United States)