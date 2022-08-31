Mexico unveil Qatar 2022 WC away jersey

On Monday, the Mexican National Team, in conjunction with the FMF and Adidas, revealed the long-awaited away kit they’ll be donning this coming November in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It features another return to the classic, as we see the red and white colors that represented this squad so consistently during the 90’s. And not only in that sense, but as Adidas puts it, “The kit is inspired by Mexico’s collective pre-Hispanic memory, using graphic elements representing the country’s indigenous roots and cultural icons.”

The jersey is made using 100% recycled materials and the ultra-breathable uniform incorporates the latest innovations in Adidas materials. The main element to note in the jersey is that fact it continues to represent Mexican roots and does so by sticking to the Quetzalcoatl theme we saw for the green home jersey, as both the Conch Shell and Staff inspired in the kit are elements the ancient god was closely related to.

Mexico will debut its newly revealed jersey tonight when it faces Paraguay in Atlanta, GA as part of an international friendly. The kit has been on sale since Monday morning, and is part of a larger lineup of national team kits by Adidas for the upcoming World Cup, featuring five other nations: Argentina, Germany, Japan, Spain and Wales.

We will see this red and white kit in World Cup action for the first time on November 22, when El Tri make its Qatar 2022 debut in Stadium 974 against Poland.