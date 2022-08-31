Mexicans Abroad

Here’s your weekly recap of how players abroad performed:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Was a last minute scratch due to a right leg injury.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1 - 2 win.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Provided an assist and scored the second goal of the night. Was subbed out in the 70th minute of the game where the LA Galaxy went on to win 2-0. In his last four games, Chicharito has five goals and 2 assists. Looks like he is warming up at the right time as the playoffs are looming.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Was subbed out in the 77th minute in a 4-1 loss.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

Played the full game in the 3-2 loss on the road.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Was finally registered and played the final minutes in a 1-0 win at home.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Played 65 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Played the full match in Real Oviedo’s 1-0 win on the road.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Remained on the bench for the entire match.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Played 45 minutes and scored his first goal for the club in a 6-0 win.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Took part in a training session with the first team. Made his debut with the B team where Sporting went on to lose 3-2.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Saw 26 minutes of action where he scored his first goal in Feyenoord’s 4-0 win.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full 90 minutes and recorded an assist.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Made his European debut in a 2-0 win on the road.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 45 minutes and provided an assist in a 6-1 road win.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Played the entire match in a 1-1 draw.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 65 minutes in AEK’s 1-0 loss.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Saw 23 minutes of action in Cremonese’s 1-3 away loss.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 71 minutes in a 0-0 draw for Napoli.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Saw 90 minutes of action in a win on the road.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 2-2 draw.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Was an unused sub in a thrilling win for the Reign.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Saw 70 minutes of action before being subbed off in a 2-3 loss for the Courage.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

Was an unused sub.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

Played in both games UCLA had over the weekend against CSU Northridge and Santa Clara, where the Bruins won both games.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Still in pre-season.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full match in a pre-season friendly.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

Was an unused sub in Glasgow’s 2-1 win.