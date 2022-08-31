Mexicans Abroad

Here’s your weekly recap of how players abroad performed:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Was a last minute scratch due to a right leg injury.
Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played the full 90 minutes in a 1 - 2 win.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Provided an assist and scored the second goal of the night. Was subbed out in the 70th minute of the game where the LA Galaxy went on to win 2-0. In his last four games, Chicharito has five goals and 2 assists. Looks like he is warming up at the right time as the playoffs are looming.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Was subbed out in the 77th minute in a 4-1 loss.
David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United
Played the full game in the 3-2 loss on the road.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Was finally registered and played the final minutes in a 1-0 win at home.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Still out due to injury.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Played 65 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.
Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo
Played the full match in Real Oviedo’s 1-0 win on the road.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Remained on the bench for the entire match.
Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga
Played 45 minutes and scored his first goal for the club in a 6-0 win.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Took part in a training session with the first team. Made his debut with the B team where Sporting went on to lose 3-2.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Saw 26 minutes of action where he scored his first goal in Feyenoord’s 4-0 win.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full 90 minutes and recorded an assist.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Made his European debut in a 2-0 win on the road.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played 45 minutes and provided an assist in a 6-1 road win.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Played the entire match in a 1-1 draw.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played 65 minutes in AEK’s 1-0 loss.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Saw 23 minutes of action in Cremonese’s 1-3 away loss.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Played 71 minutes in a 0-0 draw for Napoli.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Saw 90 minutes of action in a win on the road.
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match in a 2-2 draw.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
Was an unused sub in a thrilling win for the Reign.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage
Saw 70 minutes of action before being subbed off in a 2-3 loss for the Courage.
Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit
Was an unused sub.
Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA
Played in both games UCLA had over the weekend against CSU Northridge and Santa Clara, where the Bruins won both games.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Still in pre-season.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Played the full match in a pre-season friendly.
Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City
Was an unused sub in Glasgow’s 2-1 win.
