After chaotic week, Cruz Azul gets win over Queretaro

Cruz Azul bounced back to get a 2-1 win over Queretaro. After a crazy week where after losing 7-0 against America, they fired the coach and had fans clamoring against certain players, interim coach Raul Gutierrez made his debut on a win where they got the result even when they were down to ten players. Cruz Azul will now make the trip to face Juarez, while Queretaro returns home to face Puebla.

The first half started with the return of Jesus Corona to the goalkeeper spot, while Michael Estrada made his debut as a starting forward but incredibly Julio Cesar Dominguez started. The game started with Dominguez getting booed every time he touched the ball. A cross form Jaiber Jimenez was bobbled by Queretaro’s goalkeeper, Washington Aguerre who then cleared the ball out for a corner kick. On the ensuing corner kick, an accidental clash looked to have hurt Juan Escobar, who needed medical attention. A cross into the area then found Carlos Totondi, who got off a great header past Aguerre for the 1-0 lead. Later, a right footed shot from Estrada was deflected just wide. A free kick from Pablo Barrera was headed by Jose Angulo into the post but it was called offside. The halftime whistle blew, an Cruz Azul took a lead in a very uneventful match.

The second half started with Cruz Azul subbing out Michael Estrada for Ivan Morales. Surprisingly Escobar continued in the match after his injury in the first half, but a couple of minutes later, he had to be subbed out for that injury and Rafael Guerrero was subbed in for him. Queretaro meanwhile subbed out Jose Angulo, Leandro Sequeira, and Rodrigo Lopez for Ariel Nahuelpan, Juan Romagnoli, and Clifford Aboagye. Seconds after coming in, Aboagye was on the receiving end of a hard tackle from Ivan Morales who was shown a red card for the foul leaving Cruz Azul with ten players. Minutes later it looked like the ref was going to red card Rotondi, but he had been confused about the pockets and instead pulled out a yellow card. Off of a corner kick, Nahuelpan came inches from connecting on a cross but he just whiffed on the header. Queretaro then subbed out Omar Mendoza for Raul Torres. A cross into the area found Angel Sepulveda, but his header went wide. Cruz Azul subbed out Uriel Antuna, Gonzalo Carneiro, and Carlos Rotondi for Jesus Escoboza, Cristian Tabo, and Erik Lira. A ball into the area found Sepulveda, who got a shot past Corona but Jimenez cleared the ball off of the line. Queretaro wasted a great chance when a cross into the area was headed wide by Nahuelpan from close range. Then cross into the area found Clifford Aboagye, who got a right footed shot from close range for the 1-1 equalizer. Queretaro then subbed out Pablo Barrera for David Barbona, and Barrera proceeded to throw a tantrum when he got to the bench. A cross into the area found Christian Tabo, who got a header that was brilliantly saved by Barbona. Minutes later, Tabo got the ball in the area and lobbed the ball over Aguerre and scored the 2-1. A header in the area from close range from Jordan Silva went just wide. Cruz Azul was able to hold on and get the win after a crazy week.

After a week filled with chaos, Cruz Azul got a key victory. There was only a small crowd there to see Gutierrez’s debut after being the interim because of Diego Aguirre losing the job with the embarrassing 7-0 loss against Club America. Still, Cruz Azul struggled against a Queretaro side that sits in last place. Cruz Azul will need to improve, and next week’s match against an improving FC Juarez looks a little treacherous. Queretaro meanwhile continues to struggle and prove to be the worst team in Liga MX. The fact they couldn’t get the win after getting a tie against a Cruz Azul side that was down to ten players is another mark and coach Mauro Gerk’s job should be in serious jeopardy after the terrible result. They will return home against Puebla and will probably not be the favorite in the match either.