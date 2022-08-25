Mexicans Abroad Round Up

And here’s your weekly recap of how Mexican players did in other parts of the continent / overseas:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in Houston’s draw against Colorado. This draw places the Dynamo in second to last place with only goal differential separating them and the last place team.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full 90 minutes of the game in the 3 - 3 draw against the Seattle Sounders. This draw pushed the LA Galaxy into the final playoff spot where every point matters seeing as 7th to 11th place are only separated by two points.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Scored in the 10th minute of the match to help the LA Galaxy take an early lead. Was subbed out in the second half where the home team went on to draw against Seattle after taking a 2 - 0 lead in the first half.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Started on the bench but was subbed on in the 64th minute. LAFC went on to lose the match to San Jose 2 - 1 but that did not stop the team from clinching a playoff spot in 25 matches.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

After making his debut last week, Ochoa was replaced in net by teammate Rafael Romo. United went on to lose 6 - 0 to Philadelphia who also gave them another embarrassing loss a month prior. It was 7 - 0 back in July.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Has still not been able to be registered and it is still unknown when and if he will.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Suffered an injury during practice last week that has ruled him out of the World Cup. He broke his left fibula and ruptured his ankle ligaments which will require a 4-5 month recovery process.

We wish you a speedy recovery, @jesustecatitoc! pic.twitter.com/Z11Ms2RpMM — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 18, 2022

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Played 74 minutes in Real Oviedo’s 1-0 win at home.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Started and played 85 minutes in Real Oviedo’s win at home.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon/Real Sporting

Has yet to debut for Sporting Gijon. Head coach Abelardo Fernandez explained that Carrillo has yet to adjust to European football.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Saw 24 minutes of game time and provided an assist for Braga in their 5-0 win against Maritimo.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Was not included in the list of players for their game against Jogo and has yet to make his debut.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands (Dutch) - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Subbed into the game in the 88th minute. Feyernoord went on to win the game 1-0.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands (Dutch) - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full 90 minutes in Ajax’s win against Sparta Rotterdam.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands (Dutch) - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 62 minutes in the 2-1 loss in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Made a full return after being out for some time due to injury. He played 86 minutes and scored a goal in Wolves 2-1 win against Preston.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 76 minutes in his official debut with AEK Athens where he provided an assist and scored a goal in the 3-0 win.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Remained on the bench for the entire game. Cremonese went on to lose to Roma 1-0.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 78 minutes of action in Napoli’s 4-0 win over AC Monza.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full 90 minutes and provided an assist in the 2-1 win.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full 90 minutes in Houston’s 3-1 loss to San Diego.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Came on as a sub in the beginning of the second half where she would go on to provide an assist in OL Reign’s 2-1 win over Louisville. With the win, OL Reign won the Women’s Cup trophy.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Played the full match and recorded a brace in North Carolinas’ 4-0 win. With those goals, Ordoñez now has 10 goals and is in third place for the golden boot.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

Washington Spirit does not play again until Saturday, August 27th.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

Scored the winning goal in the season opener against Iowa. UCLA plays again on Thursday, August 25th.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Started and played 73 minutes when Real Madrid faced Manchester City in the Champions League Qualification Round 1. It has not been announced who their next opponent is yet.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine (D1) - Stade de Reims

Season has not started yet.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 (Scottish Women’s Premier League) - Glasgow City

Was an unused sub in Glasgow’s latest game.