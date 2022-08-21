Monterrey and Tigres start well but fade in eventual scoreless Clasico Regio

Monterrey and Tigres battled to a hard-fought scoreless tie yesterday night. After a great 1st half from both squads, they couldn’t keep up their intensity and the 2nd half featured a drop of form that concluded with the 0-0 draw between them. Tigres will now travel to Mexico City to face Pumas on Wednesday while Monterrey is headed to Guadalajara to face Chivas.

Both sides were without a key man for yesterday’s match (Monterrey - Rogelio Funes Mori, Tigres - Florian Thauvin). After a great combination play early, Rodrigo Aguirre got off a left-footed shot that went just wide. After a mistake by Tigres, Celso Ortiz got the ball from outside the area and got off a left-footed shot that again went wide. From outside the area, a great left-footed shot from Nicolas Lopez hit the post and came very close to going in, in what was the best chance of the match at that point. Because of an injury, Erick Aguirre had to be subbed out 15 minutes in and Edson Gutierrez was sent in. Monterrey missed a great chance off a free kick when the ball was deflected right into Hector Moreno’s path, who had a wide open chance but his left footed volley went well wide. Tigres answered back with Nico Lopez getting another great chance and his right footed shot was deflected by Monterrey’s goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, hitting the post before Monterrey’s defense cleared the ball. After getting the ball in the area, Luis Quiñones got off a left-footed shot that was again saved by Andrada. After a very good start for both sides, the match started to get chippy with Guido Pizarro and Aguirre getting into it constantly. Then, after a long ball into the area, Lopez barely got a touch past Andrada, but Sebastian Vegas made an incredible slide to clear the ball off the line and keep the match scoreless. Off a corner kick, the cross into the area came close but Tigres’ goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzman, punched the ball before a Monterrey player could get to it. That would be the last chance in the half, and despite an exciting match, the score remained at a 0-0 deadlock.

The 2nd half began with both teams hoping to open the score to a lively game. A long range shot from Alfonso Gonzalez forced Guzman to make a strange save. Tigres subbed out Nico Lopez for Raymundo Fulgencio while Monterrey subbed out Sebastian Vegas and Luis Romo for Jesus Gallardo and Rodolfo Pizarro. Tigres had a great chance when the ball fell in the area to André-Pierre Gignac, but his shot was saved by Andrada. Then, off a good run, a shot by German Berterame was blocked by Gonzalez into the path of Maximiliano Meza, who got off a right footed shot past Guzman. Replays showed it was a controversial play and after going to VAR, Gonzalez was judged to be offside and the goal was called off. After an injury, Diego Reyes had to be subbed out for Eduardo Tercero. With a cross sent into the area, Andrade fumbled the ball but luckily for him, no Tigres attacker was able to get to it before Monterrey cleared the ball. Tigres subbed out Luis Quiñones for Juan Pablo Vigon while Monterrey subbed out Alfonso Gonzalez for Matias Kranevitter. A shot from Aguirre was almost deflected into Gallardo’s path, but Guzman got to the ball before it did. It would be the last attempt as the final minutes of the match counted down and an even half kept the score 0-0.

For 45 minutes, Monterrey and Tigres lived up tothe Clasico Regio’s expectations with a spirited game where both teams found great chances, what one would expect of the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. Unfortunately for fans, they were unable to maintain that level and the match ended in a disappointing scoreless tie. Monterrey had majority of possession but off counters, Tigres had the best chances and Nicol Lopes incredibly hit the post twice, as well as a goal cleared off the line. In the end, both teams finished with a well-earned point, but as a scoreless Clasico, the game might not live long in the memory of fans. Now, Tigres will have to travel to Mexico City and face a struggling Pumas in a prime position to gain points and will also feature the Dani Alves vs Miguel Herrera matchup that many have been expecting, after Herrera made comments against signing Alves weeks ago. Rayados, on the other hand, travel to face a Chivas team that are struggling but are also fresh off their first victory, a crushing 4-0 road win over Necaxa.