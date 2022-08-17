America face a tough Pachuca side who have yet to lose at home

America and Pachuca square off tonight (7:05 PM PT/9:05 PM CT/10:05 PM ET) as both teams come off dominant wins last week. Pachuca have been very solid at home, considering they have not lost a game on home turf all season. America had a rough start to the season, but are now starting to pick up steam.

America come off a dominant performance in the Clasico Capitalino where they handed Pumas a 3 - 0 loss. Pumas came into the match knowing they had to win in order to put the embarrassing 6 - 0 loss they suffered against Barcelona behind them. That was not the case and America easily took the win and three points as they are starting to turn the season around.

The last time Pachuca played was 10 days ago against Tigres back at home. Their away game against Juarez was postponed for a later date, which has not been announced, due to the violence that erupted in the city. In their game against Tigres, Pachuca took control of it as Tigres were down to 10 players within 12 minutes. Pachuca went on to beat the visitors 2 - 0. The extra rest days can be an advantage for Pachuca seeing as it is a double matchday week and they play Leon on Saturday.

With the win against Pumas, America now sit in ninth place and in playoff contention compared to the beginning of the season where they were constantly at the bottom. Their worst placement was 17th, right above Queretaro who have yet to win a single game this season. Pachuca currently sit in fourth place with only two points separating the two teams.

America know they have to defeat Pachuca if they want to continue the momentum they have. It will be a hard task considering Pachuca have only allowed four goals this season; only one of them at home, making them the best defense in the league. The last time these two faced each other was in the semi-finals of the Clausura 2022. Pachuca defeated America on aggregate 4 - 1. The first leg was a 1 - 1 draw with the game going either way, but Pachuca took control in the second leg. After an incredible turnaround last season, America’s hopes of making it to the finals were crushed on the road. Now America return to Estadio Hidalgo with hopes of a different result and becoming the first team to hand Pachuca a loss at home this season.