Mexicans Abroad Round Up

Santiago Gimenez makes his debut with Feyenoord; Hector Herrera and the Houston Dynamo continue to struggle; Diana Ordoñez breaks a record in her first year in the NWSL.

By melissacastro
Feyenoord vs SC Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Michael Bulder/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Here is your recap of Mexicans Abroad over the past week:

Played the full 90 minutes in Houston’s loss to Montreal. This loss makes it four games in a row without a win. The Houston Dynamo are now 12th and only two points away from last place. They play Colorado next on Saturday, August 20th.

Played the full match and provided an assist for LA Galaxy who defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 5 - 2.

  • Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy:

Subbed out in the second half, but not before scoring on a penalty. LA Galaxy went on to defeat the Whitecaps 5 - 2 and are now in sixth place in the Western Conference. They play the Seattle Sounders on Friday, August 19th.

  • Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC:

Played 72 minutes in LAFC’s win against DC United. This makes seven games in a row with a win for the home team.

Started the game for a struggling DC United who was unable to overcome LAFC on the road.

  • Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis:

Did not suit up for the match as Real Betis is struggling registering some of their players due to the salary cap.

  • Tecatito: Spain: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla:

Played for 62 minutes during Sevilla’s 2 - 1 loss to Osasuna in their season debut. Sevilla will play their season opener on Friday, August 19th.

  • Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo:

Started on the bench and was substituted in the 54th minute. Real Oviedo went on to lose 1 - 0 in their season opener.

  • Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo:

Played the full match in the season opener in Real Oviedo’s loss to FC Andorra.

  • Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon/Real Sporting:

Suited up but spent the entire game on the bench.

  • Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga:

Made his debut in the 73rd minute to help Braga win 3 - 0 over Famalicao. Braga play their next game against Maritmo on Sunday, August 21st.

  • Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord:

Giménez made his debut for Feyenoord in the 77th minute. Feyenoord went on to draw 0 - 0 and will face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday, August 21st.

  • Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax:

Played the full 90 minutes and recorded an assist in Ajax’s 6 - 1 win.

  • Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eresivisie - AFC Ajax:

Signed with Ajax until the summer of 2026 and will hopefully make the game-day roster very soon.

  • Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV:

Played 30 minutes in the 5 - 2 win over Go Ahead Eagles in a league match. A few days later, he played the full match in the first leg of the Champions League Playoffs. The game ended in a 2 - 2 draw.

  • Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Still out with a knee and groin injury.

  • Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens:

Recorded a brace in AEK Athens’ final preseason friendly. The team will open the season against Lamia this weekend on Saturday, August 20th.

  • Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese:

Played the full 90 minutes in Cremonese’s 3 - 2 loss. They play Roma on Monday, August 22nd.

  • Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli:

Played 75 minutes in Napoli’s 4 -2 win. He also recorded an assist.

  • Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk:

Played the full 90 minutes in Genk’s 4 - 1 win.

Played the full 90 minutes in Houston’s 0 - 0 draw with Racing Louisville. Houston Dash will face Gotham FC today.

Sat on the bench for the whole match.

Scored in the 17th minute. With her eighth goal of the season, Ordóñez now holds the NWSL rookie regular-season scoring record. Even with the record, the Courage are currently in last place in the league.

Was on the bench for the entirety of the game.

  • Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA:

Scored a goal in the 14th minute as UCLA went on to defeat Fresno State 5 - 1 in an exhibition. The Bruins will start their 2022 season on Thursday, August 18th against Iowa.

Played the full match in Real Madrid’s preseason friendly.

  • Desiree Monsiváis: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City:

Made her debut with Glasgow City in their win against Motherwell FC.

