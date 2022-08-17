Mexicans Abroad Round Up

Here is your recap of Mexicans Abroad over the past week:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo:

Played the full 90 minutes in Houston’s loss to Montreal. This loss makes it four games in a row without a win. The Houston Dynamo are now 12th and only two points away from last place. They play Colorado next on Saturday, August 20th.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy:

Played the full match and provided an assist for LA Galaxy who defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 5 - 2.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy:

Subbed out in the second half, but not before scoring on a penalty. LA Galaxy went on to defeat the Whitecaps 5 - 2 and are now in sixth place in the Western Conference. They play the Seattle Sounders on Friday, August 19th.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC:

Played 72 minutes in LAFC’s win against DC United. This makes seven games in a row with a win for the home team.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United:

Started the game for a struggling DC United who was unable to overcome LAFC on the road.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis:

Did not suit up for the match as Real Betis is struggling registering some of their players due to the salary cap.

Tecatito: Spain: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla:

Played for 62 minutes during Sevilla’s 2 - 1 loss to Osasuna in their season debut. Sevilla will play their season opener on Friday, August 19th.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo:

Started on the bench and was substituted in the 54th minute. Real Oviedo went on to lose 1 - 0 in their season opener.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo:

Played the full match in the season opener in Real Oviedo’s loss to FC Andorra.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon/Real Sporting:

Suited up but spent the entire game on the bench.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga:

Made his debut in the 73rd minute to help Braga win 3 - 0 over Famalicao. Braga play their next game against Maritmo on Sunday, August 21st.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord:

Giménez made his debut for Feyenoord in the 77th minute. Feyenoord went on to draw 0 - 0 and will face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday, August 21st.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax:

Played the full 90 minutes and recorded an assist in Ajax’s 6 - 1 win.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eresivisie - AFC Ajax:

Signed with Ajax until the summer of 2026 and will hopefully make the game-day roster very soon.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV:

Played 30 minutes in the 5 - 2 win over Go Ahead Eagles in a league match. A few days later, he played the full match in the first leg of the Champions League Playoffs. The game ended in a 2 - 2 draw.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Still out with a knee and groin injury.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens:

Recorded a brace in AEK Athens’ final preseason friendly. The team will open the season against Lamia this weekend on Saturday, August 20th.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese:

Played the full 90 minutes in Cremonese’s 3 - 2 loss. They play Roma on Monday, August 22nd.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli:

Played 75 minutes in Napoli’s 4 -2 win. He also recorded an assist.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk:

Played the full 90 minutes in Genk’s 4 - 1 win.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash:

Played the full 90 minutes in Houston’s 0 - 0 draw with Racing Louisville. Houston Dash will face Gotham FC today.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign:

Sat on the bench for the whole match.

Diana Ordóñez: USA - NWSL - North Carolina Courage:

Scored in the 17th minute. With her eighth goal of the season, Ordóñez now holds the NWSL rookie regular-season scoring record. Even with the record, the Courage are currently in last place in the league.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit:

Was on the bench for the entirety of the game.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA:

Scored a goal in the 14th minute as UCLA went on to defeat Fresno State 5 - 1 in an exhibition. The Bruins will start their 2022 season on Thursday, August 18th against Iowa.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid:

Played the full match in Real Madrid’s preseason friendly.

Desiree Monsiváis: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City:

Made her debut with Glasgow City in their win against Motherwell FC.