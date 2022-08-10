Mexicans Abroad Round Up

Here is a look at how it went over the week for Mexicans Abroad:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo:

Played the full 90 minutes in the loss to Vancouver where the Houston Dynamo allowed Vancouver to equalize and win the game with less than 10 minutes to go. Will participate in the MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star game this week.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy:

Started the game on the bench for LA Galaxy. Came on as a sub to start the second half where the team went on to lose 4 - 2. Will participate in the MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star game this week.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy:

Recorded another brace with the LA Galaxy. Scored the only two goals for the team in the 4 - 2 loss on the road. Will participate in the MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star game this week.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC:

Was subbed out in the 64th minute where LAFC went on to defeat host Real Salt Lake 4 - 1. This win puts LAFC in first place in the Western Conference and first overall by six points. Vela will participate in the MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star game this week.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United:

After being traded to DC United from Real Salt Lake, Ochoa is currently working on his fitness. It will probably be 7 - 10 days before he is match ready. The last time he played a match was on May 25, 2022 for Real Monarchs, a reserve team for Real Salt Lake.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis:

Started on the bench as Real Betis wrapped up their last game of preseason with a 3 - 1 win against Fiorentina. He was subbed into the game in the 68th minute and 10 minutes later was given a yellow card. Real Betis will play their first league match on Monday, August 15th against Elche.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla:

Was named to the starting lineup for Sevilla in the Antonio Puerta Trophy tournament against Cadiz. He played 73 minutes before being subbed out. Sevilla took home the trophy with a 1 - 0 win and will play their first game of the season on Friday, August 12th against Osasuna.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo:

Started on the bench in the last preseason friendly. He was subbed on in the 66th minute and the team went on to draw 0 - 0. Real Oviedo will start the season on Monday, August 15th against Andorra.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo:

Started on the bench for Real Oviedo in the last preseason friendly. Aceves was subbed in during the 60th minute in a game that ended in a 0 - 0 draw. Real Oviedo will start the season on Monday, August 15th against Andorra.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon:

Sporting wrapped up preseason against Real Aviles where Carrillo played 62 minutes in the 1 - 0 win. They open their season on Saturday, August 13th.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga:

Was named to the roster in the season debut against Sporting, but remained on the bench for the entirety of the game. Braga play their next game on Friday, August 12th against Famalicåo.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord:

Did not suit up for Feyenoords’ season debut against Vitesse where the visitors went on to win 5 - 2. It is not known yet if he’ll be available when Feyenoord take on Heerenveen on Saturday, August 13th.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax:

Did not suit up for the season debut, serving out a suspension from last season. Ajax went on to win 3 - 2 and face Groningen on Sunday, August 14th.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV:

Played the full 90 minutes for PSV in their 4 - 1 win against FC Emmen. It was his 100th match for PSV. A few days later he started on the bench in the Champions League Qualifying Round against Monaco. Gutierrez scored the goal that sent the game to extra time. PSV won the game 3 - 2 and will head to the Champions League Playoffs.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Is still out with a knee and groin injury.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens:

Was named to the starting lineup in a friendly against Omonia. He scored the opening goal in the 2 - 1 win. AEK Athens will wrap up preseason next week.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese:

Played the full 90 minutes for Cremonese in a 3 - 2 win against Ternana in the first round of the Copa Italia. Cremonese will make their league debut against Fiorentina on Sunday, August 14th.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash:

The Houston Dash visited Seattle to play OL Reign. Sanchez played 80 minutes before being subbed out in Houston’s comeback win.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign:

After not being included on the roster for the last two games, Lopez was finally listed and named to the starting lineup against Houston. She was subbed out in the 89th minute and OL Reign were defeated at home.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage:

Recorded another brace this time against Portland. With her second goal of the night, Ordoñez now has seven goals in her rookie year which ties her for the all-time NWSL rookie goal record. The Courage went on to draw with Portland 3 - 3.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit:

Was an unused sub in Washington’s 1 - 1 draw against Racing Louisville.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid:

After renewing her contract for another two years, Robles was included and captained Real Madrid as they participated in a club friendly tournament. She played the first half before being subbed out. Real Madrid went on to defeat Real Sociedad 3 - 0 for the Copa Sentimiento crown.

Desiree Monsiváis: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City:

Signed with Glasgow City who started their season over the weekend. Monsivais was not included in their roster. She has yet to arrive in Scotland due to passport issues, but according to the teams’ Twitter account the issue has been resolved and she will be able to join the team soon.