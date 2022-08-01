Femenil: America Welcomes Tigres to Estadio Azteca for a Week 5 Matchup

America hosts Tigres in Estadio Azteca in a game that is bound to be the most exciting matchup of week five.

The Aguilas return home after clinching a 3 - 0 win on the road against Mazatlan. Head coach Angel Villacampa proved his intentions of having a powerful offense by starting the trio of Katty Martinez, Alison Gonzalez, and Kiana Palacios up front. Scarlett Camberos also made her season debut in the midfield after picking up an ankle injury back in June. It only took 10 minutes for the first goal to come for America as Alison Gonzalez took the ball up the field and scored her first goal of the season. While Mazatlan had some good looks, it was all America in this one. Eventually, they were able to find a second goal in the 33rd minute when Camberos took the ball up the field and sent in a pass to Alison Gonzalez who once again put the ball in the back of the net for her second of the night. The second half was the same as America continued to dominate over Mazatlan. The third goal came in the 51st minute when Palacios sent in a cross in the area and Nicki Hernandez hit the ball with her hip. Not even a few minutes later, a hand ball was called on the hosts and Katty Martinez stepped up to take the penalty but unfortunately skied it. America was too much for Mazatlan and the Aguilas went home with a win.

The win gives the Aguilas a lot of confidence going into the game against Tigres. The last time the two sides met was during Clausura 2022 at the Volcan. The game was nothing short of excitement as Tigres took the lead early on and America had to play from behind until finding the equalizer late in the game. The match ended in a 1 - 1 draw. This time around, both teams look different as they both parted ways with their head coaches after being eliminated in the liguilla the previous season. Tigres hired former Canadian international Carmelina Moscato and America hired Angel Villacampa who comes from coaching in Spain. Tigres had a slow start to the season seeing as they were playing in a new system with a new coach and had yet to play all of their starters who were coming back from international duty. It was just a matter of time before they got back to their usual self. For America, it was the opposite; apart from their draw against Atlas, the Aguilas have had an impressive start to the season. They are already looking like a different team this season compared to the last, since America has more offensive as well as a very solid defense. While Villacampa has a strong roster, it will be heavily tested by the explosive offense Tigres has.