Concacaf W match recap: Haïti 3, México 0

After a dispiriting loss to Jamaica, México had to get a win against Haïti to stand any chance of making the 2023 World Cup. Instead they were shut out in the second straight game and will need Haïti and Jamaica to tie and to beat the reigning World Cup champions in order to get a play in game.

Haïti had the first good chance of the game in the fifth minute after a Rebeca Bernal foul gave the visitors a free kick from about 25 yards out, but Nérlia Mondésir’s free kick went straight into the wall. A minute later Roselord Borgella hit a shot from distance that took a strange hop, but Emily Alvarado saw it the entire way and had plenty of time to adjust, making the save look easy. Haïti then had a good opportunity in the tenth minute on a free kick that went back post to Melchie Dumornay, but Alvarado grabbed it out of midair.

Everything changed in the 12th minute when Batcheba Louis came down the left side into the box. She got past Kenti Robles before Stephany Mayor stepped on her foot and a penalty was called. Roselord Borgella converted from the spot to give Haïti the lead.

México was clearly thrown off of their rhythm after the goal, but was slowly got back into it. In the 24th they had a good chance when Nahomie Ambroise mis-handled a corner kick, but México couldn’t corral the loose ball and it was cleared out of danger. Haïti then looked to have scored in the 28th when Borgella got a throw in and kicked it over her head. Louis headed it on frame, but Alvarado stopped it. The ball however went back to Borgella who knocked it in, but the AR correctly ruled she was offside, María Sánchez drew a foul at the edge of the box in the 37th minute. Rebeca Bernal took the kick and sent it into the wall and the rebound went to Sánchez, but her resulting shot went just wide of the net. Jimena López got her head onto a corner kick in the 41st minute, but it too went wide of the net. Two minutes later Haïti caught México on the counter, but Borgella’s shot went high of the net. Deep in stoppage time at the end of the first half Dumornay had a shot on goal, but it rolled wide of the far post and México went into the locker room to a chorus of boos.

México brought a little different look in the second half, subbing in Licha Cervantes for Myra Delgadillo. This seemed to open things up a little for the hosts, as Katty Martínez got a shot on goal in the 47th minute that Ambroise saved. Then there was a scary incident when Jennyfer Limage and Kethna Louis both went for a ball and clashed heads. Louis got the worst of it and stayed down for a couple of minutes, but both players were able to go off under their own power and were eventually able to return.

Haïti had a great chance in the 56th when Batcheba Louis crossed the ball into the box and Alvarado deflected it out, but fortunately no Haitian player was able to get to it. México coughed up a ball in their own zone and Borgella took it and got within a couple of yards of Alvarado before hitting a shot that Alvarado saved. It was also ruled offside. Then at the other end Diana García played a brilliant ball in to Katty Martínez, but she simply missed the pass and Ambroise easily picked up the rolling ball.

María Sánchez took a ball that was bound for nothing and almost made something out of it, but simply couldn’t fully unlock the defense. Then at the other end Mondesir was played in on Alvarado, and Alvarado committed the foul in the box to concede the penalty. Mondesir stepped up and converted to double the lead on the evening.

México tried to get one back and in the 68th minute Rebeca Bernal ran at a loose ball and wound up going hard into the post. She remained down on the pitch and had to be carted off of the pitch, and was subbed out for Cristina Ferral. A minute later Greta Espinoza took down Dumornay as she went in on goal. After a VAR review, Espinoza was shown a red card and sent off. Then on the resulting free kick, Sherly Jeudy hit a world class free kick to seal the match for Haïti.

México had a chance in the 82nd when Sánchez played a ball in that Ambroise mis-played. Jackie Ovalle was there, but Ambroise collected it before Ovalle could work her magic. Batcheba Louis had a good opportunity in the 87th but Alvarado was able to make the stop. Despite seven minutes of stoppage time, México was unable to find the back of the net and fell 3-0. Haïti takes on Jamaica on Monday, while México faces their northern neighbors also on Monday.

Haïti: Nahomie Ambroise; Chelsea Surpris (Milan Pierre, 90’), Claire Constant, Kethna Louis, Ruthny Mathurin; Sherly Jeudy, Jennyfer Limage; Nérlia Mondésir (Florsie Joseph, 83’), Melchie Dumornay (Maudeline Moryl, 82’), Batcheba Louis; Roselord Borgella

Haïti- Mexique: Delépine presque dans la continuité dans la composition du onze de départ !



Nicolas Delépine n’a opéré qu’un changement dans le onze qui débute ce soir face au Mexique par rapport aux derniers matches disputés par les grenadières. Il s’agit de Nahomie Ambroise. pic.twitter.com/BRa41iRfk7 — Fédération Haïtienne de Football (@fhfhaiti) July 8, 2022

México: Emily Alvarado; Kenti Robles, Rebeca Bernal (Cristina Ferral, 74’), Greta Espinoza, Jimena López; Alexia Delgado (Diana Ordoñez, 80’); Myra Delgadillo (Licha Cervantes, 46’), Diana Garcia (Carolina Jaramillo, 90’), Stephany Mayor, María Sánchez (Joseline Montoya, 90’); Katty Martínez (Jackie Ovalle, 64’)

Scoring: Haïti - Roselord Borgella (14 - penalty), Nérlia Mondésir (67’ - penalty), Sherly Jeudy (78’); México - None

Disciplinary: Haïti - None; México - Rebeca Bernal (Yellow - 19’), Emily Alvarado (Yellow - 65’), Kenti Robles (Yellow - 70’), Greta Espinoza (Red - 77’)