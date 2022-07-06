Concacaf W Championship match preview: Haïti vs. México

Game: Haïti vs. México

Date: Thursday, July 7th

Time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern, 9:00 p.m. Central, 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 2:00 a.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, N.L.)

Television: Mexico - ESPN

Streaming: Paramount Plus (Subscription), ViX

All-time record: México has won all four meetings with Haïti, starting with a 7-1 victory in the Concacaf Women’s Championship in 1998. The last time the teams met was in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, where México won 3-0.

México comes into their second match of the 2022 Concacaf W Championships in an unenviable position of having to win their next game in order to stay alive in the hunt for a World Cup berth. A loss in the first match against Jamaica has put even more importance on their match against Haïti, with a match against the reigning World Cup champions looming on Monday.

México looked out of sorts against Jamaica on Monday, and they’ll need to regroup quickly. Mónica Vergara has borne the brunt of the criticisms regarding tactics, lineups, and preparation for the Jamaica game, but if Vergara has proven anything from her tenure as head coach, she is a quick learner and will make changes if something isn’t working out.

Haïti meanwhile come in after playing a solid game against the reigning World Cup champions. They lost 2-0 but never looked totally out of the match. A missed penalty kick by Roselord Borgella in the 42nd minute would have given Haïti a lifeline but Borgella slammed it off of the post and missed the put-back attempt. Borgella’s luck got better a few minutes later when she (controversially) had a red card rescinded after a hard foul.

Haïti too will consider this match a must-win and try and throw everything they’ve got at México. This should however play into México’s strengths on the counter-attack, however México will have to be much more incisive on their opportunities than they were against Jamaica, or Haïti could also prove to be a complicated foe.