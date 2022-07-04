Concacaf W match recap: México 0, Jamaica 1

México looked poised to have a breakout Concacaf W Championship, but instead it’s Jamaica who is perhaps showing the world they’re ready to return to the World Cup as the Reggae Girlz downed El Tri 1-0 at El Volcán. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw got the game’s lone goal, and Jamaica were bolstered by a good performance in goal by Rebeca Spencer.

México meanwhile will have some explaining to do, as Mónica Vergara shuffled the lineup considerably since the last friendlies against Perú. The center back pairing of Rebeca Bernal and Casandra Montero isn’t one that we’ve seen before, and the lack of familiarity would play a critical role in the game’s outcome.

Early on México tried playing a fast-paced blitzing offense, but Jamaica was unfazed. They eventually settled it down and started keeping possession, but Jamaica quickly adapted to the change in pace and did well to contain the hosts. It was Jamaica with the first chance of the match in the sixth minute when Drew Spence had a shot that Casandra Montero blocked. Jamaica however capitalized a minute later off of a free kick that Khadija “Bunny” Shaw headed back post past Emily Alvarado.

⚽ GOAL! @jff_football scores the opener! Khadija Shaw puts it in the back of the net!#CWC pic.twitter.com/oSYXJLVywL — Concacaf W (@ConcacafW) July 5, 2022

México had a chance of their own in the ninth minute off of a free kick, but goalkeeper Rebeca Spencer saw María Sánchez’ attempt the entire way and stopped it easily. México looked a little out of sorts after conceding the early goal, but they were able to hold Jamaica off. México had a great chance in the 15th minute when after some sustained pressure, Stephany Mayor sent a cross that Diana Ordoñez got to, but her diving header hit off of the post and came back out.

Jamaica had another good chance in the 18th when Bunny Shaw found Jody Brown in on goal, but Emily Alvarado read it well and made the stop. María Sánchez then almost connected on an olímpico in the 20th minute, but it wasn’t to be. In the 27th Caro Jaramillo chested down a ball at midfield and hit a beautiful arcing shot that was tipped over the bar. On the ensuing corner kick, María Sánchez threaded a pass through traffic to Mayor, but her shot was blocked and eventually cleared out. Sánchez then had a good shot in the 32nd minute, but pushed it wide of the net.

In the 35th minute, Casandra Montero headed the ball into her arm in the box in an attempt to clear it out. After several minutes of deliberation, referee Tatiana Guzmán and went to VAR. Eventually she called for the penalty, and Havana Solaun took the penalty, but sent her shot well over the bar and into the stands. In the 41st minute there was controversy when Tiernny Wiltshire brought a ball down and it looked like a handball, but replays showed it was clean and the no call was a good call. After four minutes of stoppage, México went into the locker room down a goal.

While México needed a goal early, it was almost Jamaica scoring at the start of the second half when Drew Spence sent a great through ball to Jody Brown, but her resulting shot went wide of the net. Then at the other end Caro Jaramillo was played past the line down the left, and she sent a cross in toward Diana Ordoñez but it was caught up in the wind and went over the bar. Bunny Shaw almost got a second in the 53rd when she hit a shot that hit off of the post. On the next play at the other end, Bianca Sierra sent a cross that found Ordoñez, but it missed its intended target.

México started creating some good pressure around the 60th minute, and in the 64th earned a free kick. María Sánchez sent the ball in and it looked like Rebeca Spencer mis-played it, but somehow came down with it despite the onrushing Diana Ordoñez crashing the net. Shaw had another look in the 70th minute, but it went into the outside of the side netting. México simply was not able to break through the Jamaican lines, who were more than happy to sit back and defend their lead. In the 81st Allyson Swaby headed a cross that was headed to Licha Cervantes just feet from the goal line. México had a good chance in the first minute to stoppage when Ovalle sent a ball in to Diana Ordoñez, who headed it across to Licha Cervantes but Spencer was there to smother it. But it was not to be and Jamaica picked up their first ever win against México.

México play against Haïti on Thursday, July 7th while Jamaica will play against the United States also on Thursday, July 7th.

México: Emily Alvarado; Kenti Robles (Jimena López, 79’), Rebeca Bernal, Casandra Montero, Bianca Sierra; Alexia Delgado (Diana García, 68’), Stephany Mayor, Carolina Jaramillo (Licha Cervantes, 68’); María Sánchez (Joseline Montoya, 79’), Diana Ordoñez, Myra Delgadillo (Jaqueline Ovalle, 51’)

Jamaica: Rebeca Spencer; Chantelle Swaby, Allyson Swaby, Havana Solaun (Vyan Sampson, 86’), Deneisha Blackwood; Drew Spence, Paige Bailey-Gayle (Kalyssa Vanzanten, 68’), Atlanta Primus, Khadija Shaw; Tiernny Wiltshire (Jayada Pelaia, 87’), Jody Brown

Scoring: México - None; Jamaica - Khadija Shaw (8’)

Disciplinary: México - Casandra Montero (Yellow - 39’); Jamaica - Deneisha Blackwood (Yellow - 53’), Rebeca Spencer (Yellow - 73’)