Concacaf W match preview: México vs. Jamaica

Game: México vs. Jamaica

Date: Monday, July 4th

Time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern, 9:00 p.m. Central, 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 2:00 a.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Universitario (San Nicolás de los Garza, N.L.)

Television: United States - None; Mexico - ESPN; Jamaica - ESPN

Streaming: Paramount+ (Subscription), ViX

All-time record: México has won all six games the teams have played against one another, dating back to their first meeting at the 1994 Concacaf Women’s Championship in Montréal where México won 3-1. Their biggest win was an 8-1 thrashing in the 2008 Olympic Qualifying in 2008 in Ciudad Juárez, and the last time they faced off was in the 2020 Olympic Qualifying where they got a 1-0 win on a Renae Cuéllar goal at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas.

México’s 2023 World Cup ambitions enter a critical stage, as they begin the 2022 Concacaf W Championship against Jamaica. México has been working towards qualifying for the 2023 World Cup since 2017, with the creation of Liga MX Femenil, which has provided women a professional league to play and grow in.

For the first time since 2010, World Cup Qualifying wilbe held in México, and the hosts will be playing at the historic El Volcán, which seats 41,615. The partisan crowds should provide a huge boost to the home team, creating an unforgettable, intimidating atmosphere.

México looked good in Concacaf W Qualifying, easily moving past Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, and Puerto Rico and won a pair of friendlies against Perú. Mónica Vergara’s team has found its identity, and watching the dynamic offense come into its own has been a joy for fans to behold.

The one knock on México however is that they haven’t been tested defensively, and that will change against Jamaica. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw is one of the best forwards on the planet, completely capable of putting her team on her back and carrying them through any adversity. Shaw is Jamaica’s most capped player and has the most goals, and at just 25 is only beginning to hit her peak. She will pose a huge problem.

Jamaica however will be put to the test defensively. Allyson Swaby is a formidable presence on the back line, and sister Chantelle will drop back from the defensive midfield position to assist when needed, which could be often against this México side.

There are no easy matches in Group A, and this should be a stern test for both teams. Both are emerging powers in Concacaf, and it should be an intriguing match between teams with high expectations.