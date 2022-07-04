 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Concacaf W match preview: México vs. Jamaica

Five years of hard work comes down to the final stage of work, as México hosts Jamaica in the Concacaf W Championship.

By Eugene Rupinski
General view of the Universitario Stadium prior to the 6th round match between Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX at Universitario Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. Photo by Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Game: México vs. Jamaica

Date: Monday, July 4th

Time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern, 9:00 p.m. Central, 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 2:00 a.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Universitario (San Nicolás de los Garza, N.L.)

Television: United States - None; Mexico - ESPN; Jamaica - ESPN

Streaming: Paramount+ (Subscription), ViX

All-time record: México has won all six games the teams have played against one another, dating back to their first meeting at the 1994 Concacaf Women’s Championship in Montréal where México won 3-1. Their biggest win was an 8-1 thrashing in the 2008 Olympic Qualifying in 2008 in Ciudad Juárez, and the last time they faced off was in the 2020 Olympic Qualifying where they got a 1-0 win on a Renae Cuéllar goal at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas.

Monica Vergara, head coach of Mexico looks on during the Concacaf W Qualifier match between Mexico and Puerto Rico at Nemesio Diez Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Toluca, Mexico.
Mónica Vergara has overseen the awakening of a sleeping giant, transforming México from afterthought to an emerging power in Concacaf.
Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

México’s 2023 World Cup ambitions enter a critical stage, as they begin the 2022 Concacaf W Championship against Jamaica. México has been working towards qualifying for the 2023 World Cup since 2017, with the creation of Liga MX Femenil, which has provided women a professional league to play and grow in.

For the first time since 2010, World Cup Qualifying wilbe held in México, and the hosts will be playing at the historic El Volcán, which seats 41,615. The partisan crowds should provide a huge boost to the home team, creating an unforgettable, intimidating atmosphere.

México looked good in Concacaf W Qualifying, easily moving past Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, and Puerto Rico and won a pair of friendlies against Perú. Mónica Vergara’s team has found its identity, and watching the dynamic offense come into its own has been a joy for fans to behold.

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City looks on during the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final match between Chelsea Women and Manchester City Women at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2022 in London, England.
Khadija “Bunny” Shaw is one of the emerging global superstars in women’s soccer.
Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The one knock on México however is that they haven’t been tested defensively, and that will change against Jamaica. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw is one of the best forwards on the planet, completely capable of putting her team on her back and carrying them through any adversity. Shaw is Jamaica’s most capped player and has the most goals, and at just 25 is only beginning to hit her peak. She will pose a huge problem.

Jamaica however will be put to the test defensively. Allyson Swaby is a formidable presence on the back line, and sister Chantelle will drop back from the defensive midfield position to assist when needed, which could be often against this México side.

There are no easy matches in Group A, and this should be a stern test for both teams. Both are emerging powers in Concacaf, and it should be an intriguing match between teams with high expectations.

