America Heads to Mazatlan Looking for Another Victory

America is on the road again as they head to Mazatlan looking for a win tonight (8 ET / 7 CT) that will keep them at the top of the table after their draw against Atlas the week prior.

The Aguilas traveled to Jalisco to face Atlas last week and walked away with a point after a late equalizer from the home team. Both teams had great looks in the first half, but it was Atlas who went onto the scoreboard first. The Rojinegras were awarded a penalty before halftime and were able to convert to give them the lead. The second half saw two Aguilas make their season debut when Katty Martinez and Alison Gonzalez made their way onto the field. Martinez was subbed in to start the half after she did not play in the first two games as head coach Villacampa gave her extra time to rest after international duty. Gonzalez made her debut in the 73rd minute after seven months away due to injury.

Just like it didn’t take Atlas long to score in the first half, it didn’t take long for America to equalize in the second. Kiana Palacios tied the game 10 minutes into the half and then scored again eight minutes later to give America the lead. With that goal, Palacios has five goals in three games. She’s had an incredible start to the season so far after not seeing a lot of playing time prior. America was able to maintain the lead until the closing minutes of the game when Atlas scored the equalizer.

While it is disappointing not to take the full three points, America looks forward to Mazatlan. In only three games, Mazatlan is 16th place and without a win. Their only point comes from a draw against Necaxa last week. Since their addition to the league in 2020, Mazatlan has usually finished at the bottom of the table. They finished in 10th place at the end of the Apertura 2020 in their first appearance. America are already looking like a different team this season compared to last season thanks to Villacampa. With forwards like Katty Martinez, Kiana Palacios, and Alison Gonzalez, Mazatlan is going to have a tough task keeping these goal scorers from reaching the back of the net. It would actually be very surprising if they do manage to keep them off the scoreboard, but crazier things have happened in the league. Will America cruise to another victory or will Mazatlan shock everyone by getting their first win of the season?