Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Apertura, Week 3

While things on the table are still about as strange as they were last week, we are seeing some of the traditional powers awaken after their summer slumber. Monterrey got their second win of the season and got back into the top eight, Toluca and Santos are still in the top eight with wins against Pumas and Pachuca respectively, and Tigres got their first win of the season which could spell trouble for everyone else in the league.

Game of the Week

Tigres UANL 4, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0: Up until this point in the season, nothing seemed to have been working right for Tigres. It didn’t help that a good portion of the team was out the first week, playing in the Concacaf W tournament. But if the players were back last week, Tigres as a team is back this week with a solid 4-0 win over Querétaro. Tigres had a difficult time cracking Querétaro’s defense, with the visitors putting up a solid performance for most of the half and getting lucky on a couple of occasions when Tigres hit the woodwork. Perhaps then it was fitting that a fluky goal at the end of the first half broke the tie, with Stephany Mayor hitting a shot that bounced through goalkeeper Marta Alemany’s legs. That’s all that Tigres needed, and Carmelina Moscato’s side adjusted in the second half to open things up. Mia Fishel got a ball from deep at the halfway line, made a touch past the defender, then went in on goal. Alemany did all she could, but there’s only so much one can do when Fishel is bearing down on you, and Fishel got her first goal of the season. Five minutes later it was Jackie Ovalle hitting a blast from outside of the box that Alemany couldn’t get to. Gallos had their best chance of the game in the 68th when Ximena Rios got past her defender and into the box, but Ceci Santiago did well to push it wide. Fer Elizondo was hauled down in the box in the 75th minute, an Mayor converted he penalty to put the exclamation point on the evening for the home side.

#ElResumen



Las Amazonas volvieron a ganar en la Liga BBVA MX Femenil, y lograron su primera victoria con Carmelina Moscato al frente del equipo. ¿No pudiste ver el partido? Te dejamos el resumen. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/U9rAScJlSa — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 26, 2022

Other scores:

Atlas 2, América 2

#ElResumen



Atlas y América nos regalaron un gran duelo en el Estadio Jalisco, con 4 gritos de gol entre las dos escuadras.



En los últimos minutos del encuentro, las Rojinegras lograron sumar un punto, empatando 2️⃣-2️⃣.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/GQBcwJ0z5l — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 23, 2022

UNAM Pumas 1, Toluca 2

#ElResumen



Las Diablas hicieron la Diablura en Ciudad Universitaria a Pumas, remontando el marcador, y convirtiéndolo a su favor con un resultado de 2-1.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/6czVlQLgO7 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 24, 2022

Club Atlético de San Luis 0, Guadalajara 1

#NoTeLoPierdas



Un minuto le basto a @ChivasFemenil para marcar, y de quién? De la campeona, y ganadora del Balón de Oro, Licha Cervantes. ¡GOLAZO! #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/zzzI0wUfrg — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 24, 2022

León 0, Cruz Azul 2

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Daniela Flores, se dio la media vuelta, y disparó para enviar el balón a las redes.



Las Celestes lo ganan 0-2.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/e3DNISdjRM — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 24, 2022

Necaxa 1, Mazatlán FC 1

#ElResumen



El Estadio Victoria fue escenario para enmarcar la tercera fecha del AP22 entre Necaxa y Mazatlán. El encuentro terminó 1-1, y se fueron con un punto, respectivamente.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/WqMs4SUli2 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 26, 2022

Santos Laguna 3, Pachuca 2

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Alejandra Curiel marcó el primero de la noche en la Comarca, con un GOLAZO. ‍ #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/EbdWXUe7va — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 26, 2022

Monterrey 3, Puebla F.C. 1

FC Juárez 0, Club Tijuana 1

Sub 18 results

Week 5

Tigres UANL 0, Monterrey 0

Pachuca 1, Necaxa 1

América 2, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0

Puebla F.C. 0, Cruz Azul 4

Atlas 1, Club Atlético de San Luis 0

León 3, Club Tijuana 0

Santos Laguna 3, Mazatlán FC 1

FC Juárez 0, Toluca 2

Notes and other things

This weekend during the match between Pachuca and Pumas’ men’s teams, Pachuca unveiled Jenni Hermoso to the crowd during halftime.

¡HERMOSO MOMENTO!



Así se vivió la presentación de @Jennihermoso en el ️ Hidalgo. Directiva y compañeras estuvieron presentes.



#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/VUj8RB2Nyk — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 25, 2022

Introducing a marquee player like Hermoso and showing solidarity between both men’s and women’s team is something I can absolutely get behind.

Something I can’t get behind however is Pumas unveiling Dani Alves during the halftime of the Femenil game - in the team’s nearby training facility to an open practice.

The club could have unveiled Dani Alves during the halftime of the match at Estatio Olímpico, or even held a men’s open training after the women were done. Instead they forced fans to choose between one or the other.

Katia García has been a mainstay of Liga MX Femenil refereeing, taking charge of some of the league’s highest profile matches as well as refereeing Concacaf matches. This past week García became the first woman to referee a match in the Liga Expansión. It can be debated whether or not Liga Expansión, the men’s second division, is a step up from Liga MX Femenil (I’d offer it is not) but regardless of where you fall on that it is important to acknowledge the historical significance of this. García is a very qualified referee, and hopefully she’ll get her shot in Liga MX at some point.

Momento histórico en el arbitraje ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ bien ahí @LigaMXExpansion ⚽️



En hora buena Kati Itzel García ✅



pic.twitter.com/ufDFuVjjvr — Árbitro Entrenador ⚽️ (@ChiquimarcoMx) July 27, 2022

A player for Unión Española in Chile was injured in their match against Unión La Calera SADP, and had to wait more than 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a Chilean match has had to wait for an ambulance to arrive to tend to injured players. This would not fly with the men’s sides, and it similarly should not be tolerated for the women.

Hoy en el partido de @ulcsadpoficial y @UEoficial por el Ascenso, una jugadora de UE sufrió una lesión y no había ambulancia en el recinto.

+ de 20 minutos demoro la asistencia médica.

¿Hasta cuándo aguantamos esto en el fútbol femenino?@contragolpeCL @revistafutfem @ANFPChile pic.twitter.com/KLuHwrI0MV — Ricardo Rodríguez (@ric_rodri) July 23, 2022

I particularly liked this story in The Athletic about Wendie Renard. Unfortunately for Renard and France, they were eliminated by Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Euro Semifinals.

At 15, Wendie Renard took an 8-hr flight alone, travelling 8,000 km from Martinique to Paris for a trial. She didn't get in.



2 days later she tried out for Lyon.



This is her story told by her mum, ex coach and team-mate. @TheAthleticUK #LesBleueshttps://t.co/z8X2ExBP1K — Charlotte Harpur (@charlotteharpur) July 27, 2022

Paraguayan National Team players protested during the national anthem in their match against Brazil to draw attention to the lack of support for women’s soccer in Paraguay.

South Africa won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and got quite the reception when the returned to Johannesburg.

Don’t ever let them tell you no one pays attention to women’s soccer.

If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Thursday, July 28:

Puebla F.C. (0-0-3) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (0-0-3) - 3:45 PM - Azteca Deportes (Mexico)

Cruz Azul (2-1-0) vs. Atlas (1-2-0) - 3:45 PM - ViX

Pachuca (1-0-2) vs. León (1-1-1) - 5:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Guadalajara (3-0-0) vs. Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (1-0-2) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)

Club Tijuana (2-0-1) vs. Monterrey (2-0-1) - 9:00 PM -

FC Juárez (1-0-2) vs. UNAM Pumas (2-0-1) - 9:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Deportes (United States)

Friday, July 29:

Toluca (2-0-1) vs. Santos Laguna (2-0-1) - 5:00 PM - ViX

Tigres UANL (1-1-1) vs. Necaxa (0-1-2) - 7:00 PM - ViX

Mazatlán FC (0-1-2) vs. América (2-1-0) - 7:00 PM - TVP (Mexico)