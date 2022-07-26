Mexicans Abroad Round Up

Here’s your weekly recap of Mexicans Abroad:

Hector Herrera: In his fourth game with the Houston Dynamo, Herrera was once again chosen as team captain as they faced Minnesota FC. Herrera played the full 90 minutes but was unable to help lead the team to a victory as Houston fell 1 - 2 on Saturday night. The loss does not help Houston as they are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference. With 12 games left, we’ll see if Herrera is able to help Houston get back into the playoffs after a four year hiatus.

Julian Araujo: After three straight losses, Araujo and the LA Galaxy got back to their winning ways after defeating Atlanta United 2 - 0 at home. Araujo was named to the starting lineup and played the entire match. The win places LA Galaxy in seventh place in the West thanks to goal differential.

Jairo Torres: Before signing with MLS side Chicago Fire, Torres came through the ranks of the Atlas youth academy. Eventually he made his debut with the senior team in 2016. Torres has played in nine matches with Chicago only having been in the starting lineup once so far. He has been used as a substitute in most games and that was the case over the weekend after he was subbed on in the 60th minute. Torres helped Chicago go on and defeat Vancouver 3 - 1.

Carlos Vela: Another week, another victory for Carlos Vela and LAFC. Not only has Vela captained LAFC to first place in the Western Conference, but to first place overall. Sporting KC was no match for The Black and Gold as they went on to defeat Sporting 2 - 0. On a personal note, Vela was presented with the 2022 Espys Best MLS Player before Saturday’s match.

Chicharito: Alongside teammate Julian Araujo, Chicharito played the full 90 minutes against Atlanta United. Next, Chicharito and LA Galaxy look towards Saturday as they face FC Dallas in hopes of a second straight win and maintaining their spot in the playoff picture.

David Ochoa: The 2022 season has been one to forget for David Ochoa. Unfortunately, he has not seen any minutes for MLS side Real Salt Lake. Ochoa has made some appearances for reserve team Real Monarchs, but that is it. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll see any action in the last two months of the season or leave once his contract expires at the end of this year.

Andres Guardado: With league play only a month away, Andres Guardado continues the preseason with Spanish side Real Betis. Guardado was named to the roster for the friendly against PSV Eindhoven and while he started on the bench, he was subbed on in the second half with less than 30 minutes to play. While Guardado was unable to help the team find an equalizer, he did find himself named to the 25-player roster that will continue their preseason in England.

Erick Gutierrez: After being named to the roster for a friendly with PSV, Gutierrez started the game on the bench against Real Betis. He entered in the 62nd minute to help the team secure a 2 - 1 win to finish the preseason. The friendly allowed Gutierrez to reunite with Mexican National teammate Andres Guardado who plays for the Spanish side Real Betis. With this win, Gutierrez and PSV look towards the 2022 -2023 seasonwhich kicks off in less than two weeks.

Diego Lainez: While preseason has been great for some of the Mexicans Abroad, the same cannot be said for Diego Lainez. Lainez was not named to the roster for the friendly against PSV and was not named to the 25-player roster that will head to England to continue preseason. There are no official reports if Lainez has any injuries that are preventing him from participating in any games with the Spanish side.

If there is anything that was missed, comment below!