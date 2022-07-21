Mexicans Abroad Round Up

Hey everyone! Yes, it has been a while, but it has returned! Here at FMF State of Mind, we are happy to bring back some Mexicans Abroad content. Here’s your round up:

Marcelo Flores: The 18 year-old has been making quite a name for himself even though he’s only had a few national team call-ups. In order to help with his development, he officially signed with the Spanish second division team Real Oviedo on loan. While it is doubtful he’ll be called up for the World Cup in Qatar this year, the loan will help Marcelo get the European experience and exposure that will hopefully allow him to see minutes with the Arsenal first team and more time with the national team. Good luck Marcelo Flores!

Hector Herrera: After the announcement that Herrera would sign with MLS side Houston Dynamo, the Mexican international already has three games under his belt. He made his official debut in the 55th minute against FC Dallas. A few days later, he came on in the second half, but was not able to do much as Houston went on to lose to Austin FC. Herrera was named to the starting XI against the San Jose Earthquakes where Houston was able to make a comeback after being down a goal. In only three games, Hector Herrera has already made a significant impact on the team as he was named captain against San Jose. An incredible feat and a positive sign for his future with Houston.

Carlos Vela: Since signing with LAFC in 2018, Vela has had quite a career in the MLS. This last week saw Vela and LAFC take on Nashville SC where they went on to win the game 2 - 1 on the road. The win currently puts LAFC in first place in the Western Conference. Vela even inked a contract extension until 2023 a few days before his current contract was set to expire. While he has expressed joy of signing for another year, the decision was probably simplified once LAFC signed Welsh striker Gareth Bale and Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, who both saw action on Sunday. With these additions, Vela hopes to captain this LAFC side to a second Supporter’s Shield and first ever MLS Cup.

Chicharito: After signing with LA Galaxy in early 2020, Chicharito is in great form as the MLS is heading into its final stretch before playoffs. LA Galaxy are coming off a disappointing loss to Colorado and are barely hanging onto the final playoff spot as the season is winding down. While the team is struggling this season, the same cannot be said for Chicharito. He is in great form and has fans asking if he will ever be called up to the Mexican national team. As long as Tata Martino is in charge, the answer will be no. It doesn’t matter how many times Martino says there have been talks and there will continue to be talks, it’s not hard to see the writing on the wall.

Maria Sanchez: Maria Sanchez is officially back with the Houston Dash after being away on international duty with Mexico where El Tri Femenil failed to qualify for the World Cup for a consecutive year and for the 2024 Olympics. It was unclear whether or not Sanchez would get any minutes or if she would be rested. Interim head coach Juan Carlos Amoros decided Sanchez was ready and put her in the starting lineup. She ended up being subbed out halfway into the second half. Sanchez saw a lot of minutes during her time with Mexico, so hopefully Amoros uses her wisely so she does not end up on the ever-growing list of NWSL injured players.

Desiree Monsivais: After announcing last week that she made the decision to leave Monterrey, Monsivais has signed with Scotland side Glasgow City FC. Monsivais joined the Rayadas de Monterrey upon formation of the league back in 2017 and has since helped Monterrey win two titles by scoring 119 goals, becoming the first player to reach 100 goals scored in the league. Now comes the next challenge, Europe!

Noticeable mentions:

Jesus Alcantar: Leaving club Necaxa to play for Sporting CP in Portugal, he will be on loan for a year with an option to buy. Great news for the 18 year-old as he can have some European experience under his belt.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: After making his debut during the 2020-21 season, Aceves has decided to leave Pachuca and head to second division side Real Oviedo. He signed on loan for one year and will be joined by Marcelo Flores in Spain.

Orbelin Pineda: Pineda made his debut for Queretaro in 2014 and from there went to Guadalajara, Cruz Azul, and Celta de Vigo. He will start the new season on loan at AEK Athens without the option to buy. In Greece, he’ll be reunited with head coach Matias Almeyda who he played under while with Guadalajara.