Mexico NT 2022 World Cup kit features return of classic green home jersey

Last Friday, July 8th, the FMF and Adidas revealed the Qatar 2022 World Cup home jersey to be used by the Mexican National Team. And for the first time since 2019, Mexico’s home jersey will feature its traditional green with a few interesting details.

The kit is inspired in Quetzalcoatl, “the Feathered Serpent.” He is considered to be the god of life and creator of the world and humanity. Despite not quite living up to the 1998 WC Aztec Calendar kit, a very iconic figure to choose for inspiration nonetheless, putting the kit right up there with Mexico’s best. A very special touch indeed by digging deep into Mexican culture for inspiration, and not to mention its elegant design.

As per the official press release, “The image of the god Quetzalcoatl stands out with its neck feathers and serpent’s body, symbolizing the duality of human nature that was so characteristic of pre-Hispanic cultures. The design features a feathered headdress called a “copilli” in Spanish, which in Ancient Mexican culture, represented religious and noble power, lending spiritual strength and valor to anyone who wears it.”

The jersey’s neck is rounded, has a red stripe, and the plumage extends briefly to the back. Three red stripes also extend from the neck all throughout the shoulder area. The kit is completed with white shorts and red socks. However, there will be an alternate of green shorts or socks in the event of rival color clashing.

If there is one thing that will take some getting used to for many, it’s the new crest featured on the left chest area. It replaces the iconic one that had been in place for nearly three decades. All in all, it’s a very elegant jersey which brings pride to the NT, using a historical and cultural figure as inspiration in Quetzalcoatl, which will surely allow the country to unite even more during those tough group fixtures come November. Expect the away kit to be unveiled soon.