Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Apertura, Week 1

Liga MX Femenil is back, and with México’s debacle in the Concacaf W Championship, not a moment too soon. Of course some teams were missing a good chunk of players with various national teams, but most of them will be back soon enough.

Atlas 1, Tigres UANL 0: Two historically strong teams came in with new coaches, and it was Fabiola Vargas and Atlas getting the win over Carmelina Moscato and Tigres. To be fair to Tigres they were missing a good portion of their squad, but still managed to give Atlas a run for their money and it would not be shocking to see these two teams square off again in the Liguilla.

#ElResumen



Las Rojinegras consiguieron su primer triunfo en el AP22 al vencer a las Amazonas con anotación de Fabiola Ibarra.



Debuts, goles, y muchas emociones vivimos en este duelo, ¡no te pierdas lo mejor del encuentro!

Santos Laguna 4, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 3: The wildest match of the weekend as Santos came back to win against Querétaro with two goals in stoppage time. Lia Romero had a brace by the 22nd minute for Santos, bookending a Leidy Ramos goal in the eleventh minute. Barbrha Figueroa scored in stoppage of the first half and Fabiola Santamaria put Querétaro up on a golazo after the break, but Desarae Félix scored in the 90th minute to draw it level on her debut and Alexia Villanueva hit a great goal in the fourth minute of stoppage for the win.

Guadalajara 2, Club Tijuana 1: Despite missing Licha Cervantes, Casandra Montero, Carolina Jaramillo, and Joseline Montoya, Chivas picked up their first win of the season, downing Xolos Femenil 2-1 in Tijuana. For more on what was a fantastic match, check out Melissa Castro’s recap of the match.

#ElResumen



Las actuales campeonas comenzaron ganando en el AP22, recibieron en casa a las Perrísimas.



Los goles se hicieron presentes desde el 1T, pero no fue hasta el 2T cuando las Rojiblancas concretaron el triunfo que les dio los 3️⃣ puntos.

Other scores:

América 2, Toluca 1

¡Gran remate de Kiana para igualar el marcador! ⚽



¡DALE AME! #EstoEsAmérica pic.twitter.com/OFaLUGwujw — Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) July 8, 2022

UNAM Pumas 3, Mazatlán FC 0

Club Atlético de San Luis 3, Monterrey 4

FC Juárez 1, Cruz Azul 2

#ElResumen



Las Bravas encararon su primer duelo del Apertura 2022 al enfrentarse a Cruz Azul en el ️ Olímpico Benito Juárez, en donde se marcaron 3 goles, y la victoria se la llevó el equipo visitante.



¿No viste el partido? Checa el resumen. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/gqS3VVIUb0 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 11, 2022

Necaxa 0, León 2

#ElResumen



El equipo al mando de Adrian Martínez concretó un triunfo en el Apertura 2022, en su visita a Aguascalientes, ante Necaxa.



⚽⚽ Karen Gómez, y Brenda Díaz se encargaron de darle la victoria el equipo esmeralda. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/hw9AxBxV39 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 12, 2022

Pachuca 3, Puebla F.C. 0

#ElResumen



Las Tuzas iniciaron con pie derecho el AP22, recibieron a la Franja, sumaron un triunfo, y 3️⃣ goles a su favor. ¡Revive los goles, y lo mejor del encuentro!#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/Ycxse5lYCB — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) July 12, 2022

Sub 18 results

Week 1

UNAM Pumas 2, Cruz Azul 0

Pachuca 1, Puebla F.C. 1

Mazatlán FC 2, Club Tijuana 1

Atlas 2, León 1

Necaxa 1, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1

Santos Laguna 0, Guadalajara 2

Club Atlético de San Luis 0, Monterrey 4

FC Juárez vs. América - Postponed

Week 2

León 1, Tigres UANL 4

Toluca 0, Necaxa 3

Puebla F.C. 0, FC Juárez 4

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, UNAM Pumas 2

Guadalajara 1, Atlas 0

Cruz Azul 0, Pachuca 1

Monterrey 0, Mazatlán FC 0

Club Tijuana 0, Santos Laguna 0

Week 3

Tigres UANL 4, Guadalajara 3

UNAM Pumas 1, Toluca 2

Pachuca 5, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 2

América 5, Puebla F.C. 0

Mazatlán FC 1, Club Atlético de San Luis 3

Atlas 3, Club Tijuana 0

Santos Laguna 1, Monterrey 3

FC Juárez 1, Cruz Azul 0

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Saturday, July 16:

Toluca (1-0-1) vs. Pachuca (2-1-0) - 11:00 AM

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (0-1-2) vs. FC Juárez (2-0-0) - 3:45 PM

Necaxa (1-1-0) vs. UNAM Pumas (2-0-1) - 3:45 PM

Guadalajara (2-0-1) vs. León (0-0-2) - 3:45 PM

Sunday, July 17

Cruz Azul (0-0-3) vs. América (1-0-0) - 10:00 AM

Monterrey (2-1-0) vs. Atlas (2-0-1) - 10:00 AM

Club Tijuana (0-1-2) vs. Tigres UANL (2-0-0) - 11:00 AM

Club Atlético de San Luis (1-0-1) vs. Santos Laguna (0-1-2) - 3:45 PM

Notes and other things

It’s continental tournament season, which means I’ll be avoiding talking about what went down for México in the Concacaf W Championship as much as possible.

First, AFCON has been amazing. At the time of writing this Morocco and Zambia have qualified for the 2023 World Cup, and either Cameroon or Nigeria and South Africa or Tunisia will qualify directly, with the losing teams entering a repechaje with Botswana and Senegal to get a chance at the play-in tournament.

AFCON however may be remembered as the villains of their own tournament however after ruling out Zambian forward Barbara Banda for failing gender eligibility tests.

Zambia captain Barbara Banda has been ruled out of Women’s Afcon after failing gender eligibility tests.



”All the players had to undergo gender verification, a CAF requirement…& unfortunately did not meet criteria set by CAF~Zambia FA President ⬇️https://t.co/UWGk1sj6ly pic.twitter.com/kUCve8b61o — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) July 6, 2022

Meanwhile CONMEBOL is holding the 2022 Copa América Feminina, where the top three will qualify for the World Cup and two more will qualify for the play-in round. It’s still too early to tell who will emerge from South America with tickets to Australia and New Zealand, but Brazil, Colombia, and Venezuela are doing nothing to shed their being cast as the favorites. The matches are available in the Americas through ViX.

Apropos of nothing, enjoy this Deyna Castellanos golazo against Uruguay.

#9Jul | Así fue el golazo de Deyna Castellanos para conseguir la victoria de la Vinotinto femenina en su debut frente a Uruguay en la Copa América.

Uruguay 0-1 Venezuela



Uruguay 0-1 Venezuela pic.twitter.com/dlx6qAC063 — Últimas Noticias (@UNoticias) July 9, 2022

Finally, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 is also going on, and at the time of writing only hosts England and Germany had qualified to the knockout stage. UEFA will fill 11 direct slots for the World Cup plus one slot for the play-in round.

TONIGHT’S ATTENDANCE: 21,342



RECORD BROKEN for a Women’s Euros match without the home side.



#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/5dMROCKQNu — Her Football Hub (@HerFootballHub) July 9, 2022

América Femenil is hosting Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly on July 15. The match will be streamed on ViX, and should be an entertaining bout showcasing how two very different teams with different styles match up.

TODOS al @EstadioAzteca

➡️ https://t.co/bZvaFQFpHY

Juego histórico @AmericaFemenil vs Bayer Leverkusen @bayer04_es 15 de julio

Firma de autografos

Moderatto invitado especial @moderatto

Podrás ver nuestros partidos vs Santos y Tigres Femenil#EstoEsAmérica pic.twitter.com/jJwwYq4mZA — Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 14, 2022

Canadian journalist Rick Westhead published a damning indictment of Canada Soccer and their handling of several scandals in TSN, one of Canada’s biggest outlets.

From @rwesthead: World Cup bonus fight exposes battles over Canada Soccer transparency, governance.



ARTICLE: https://t.co/99bEbO2Vu9 pic.twitter.com/IoY8adz5xd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 12, 2022

This prompted a response by Canada Soccer, which didn’t deny anything in Westhead’s reporting.

This in turn prompted a response from both the Canadian men’s and women’s national teams via the Canadian Soccer Players’ Association.

A statement from the Women’s and Men’s national teams. pic.twitter.com/Q9Jpw4k1Wr — CanadianSoccerPlayers (@PlayersCanadian) July 13, 2022

This one doesn’t seem over by a longshot, and hopefully all involved can come to a resolution that puts the best interests of Canadian soccer and Canadian soccer players first.

If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Friday, July 15:

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (0-0-1) vs. Monterrey (1-0-0) - 5:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico),

Saturday, July 16:

Cruz Azul (1-0-0) vs. Tigres UANL (0-0-1) - 12:00 PM - ViX

Guadalajara (1-0-0) vs. Necaxa (0-0-1) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)

Mazatlán FC (0-0-1) vs. FC Juárez (0-0-1) - 9:00 PM - TVP (Mexico)

Sunday, July 17:

Club Tijuana (0-0-1) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (0-0-1) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Monday, July 18:

Puebla F.C. (0-0-1) vs. UNAM Pumas (1-0-0) - 3:45 PM - TVC Deportes (Mexico)

Toluca (0-0-1) vs. Pachuca (1-0-0) - 5:00 PM - ViX

León (1-0-0) vs. Atlas (1-0-0) - 5:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

América (1-0-0) vs. Santos Laguna (1-0-0) - 7:00 PM - ViX