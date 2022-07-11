Match Preview: Guadalajara Femenil vs. Tijuana Femenil

Guadalajara welcome Tijuana at Estadio Akron as they kick off Apertura 2022.

Chivas are coming off one of their most successful seasons to date. During the Clausura 2022 Chivas had the best defense in the league, only allowing five goals during the regular season, and their forward Alicia ‘Licha’ Cervantes won the golden boot for a consecutive season after first securing the title during the Apertura 2021. Chivas were also crowned Campeón de Campeonas after defeating Monterrey in penalties. After having a great game, Celeste Espino was subbed off for Blanca Felix when the game went to penalties. After having skied their first penalty, the Rayadas had their next two penalties blocked by Felix to secure them the title.

The Rojiblancas come into their first game with a majority of their squad intact. They are missing four players who are currently on duty with the Mexican National Team: Carolina Jaramillo, Licha Cervantes, Casandra Montero and Joseline Montoya. While they will be rejoining the team later this week, it is up in the air if they will be available for their next match or if Juan Pablo Alfaro will want to give them some rest. While they are missing key offensive players, the squad is in good hands. During the off-season, Chivas buffed up their offense by signing Isabel Kasis and Adriana Iturbide. Kasis comes from Atletico San Luis while Iturbide comes from rivals Atlas.

While Guadalajara are the defending champions, they should not discount the Xolos de Tijuana. Last season Tijuana made it to the liguilla after a spectacular win in stoppage time against FC Juarez. The game winner came after 10 minutes of time was added. Tijuana was eventually eliminated by Rayadas of Monterrey. Even though it was only the second time Tijuana made it past the regular season, it would not be a shock if they come in and make it difficult for Guadalajara. There is a reason why people refer to this league as a very entertaining one; you truly never know which team will come in and play spoiler.

You can catch all of the action starting tonight at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST on the Telemundo Deportes app.