Concacaf W Championship match preview: United States vs. México

Game: United States vs. México

Date: Monday, July 11th

Time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern, 9:00 p.m. Central, 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 2:00 a.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Universitario (San Nicolás de los Garza, N.L.)

Television: Mexico - ESPN2

Streaming: Paramount Plus (Subscription), ViX

All-time record: México has played their northern neighbors more than any other nation. In their 42 previous matches, México has lost 39 times, drawn once, and won twice. In their last meeting on July 5, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut, they lost 4-0. The last time they played in México however it was a different story, as México won 2-1 in World Cup Qualifying on November 5, 2010.

México’s past, present, and future all collides tonight as they take on their biggest rivals in El Volcán. The federation has been working toward this moment since 2016, when it was announced that there would be the creation of Liga MX Femenil. Missing out on the 2019 World Cup was painful, but seen almost as collateral damage with the goal of 2023 being the more realistic goal.

After losing to Jamaica and Haïti, México has to pick up their third win in 43 chances against the reigning World Cup Champions and hope the results in the Jamaica vs. Haïti game goes their way in order to get a play-in game to make the 2023 World Cup.

Without the World Cup, the entire program could need to be restructured. The leadership is already under fire for the poor performance in this tournament, and could very well not return after what has been widely seen as a failure.

México will be without Rebeca Bernal, who picked up a third degree sprain of her cervical vertebrae when she collided with the post in the match against Haïti. Greta Espinoza is also out, having picked up a red card in the match.

Their rivals come in already having punched their World Cup tickets, beating Haïti and Jamaica in their first two games. They have nothing to play for, except exacting further punishment on their upstart southern neighbors. In their last six matches (excluding University Games), they have outscored México 31-3.

México may not be in total control of their destiny, but they can write their own history tonight. They can put the poor historical results against their biggest rivals aside and salvage something from what has otherwise been a disastrous tournament.