México releases provisional Concacaf W Championship roster

Concacaf announced the release of the 60 player provisional rosters head of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship tournament. While teams are only allowed 23 players on the official rosters, the remaining players can play in the event of injuries or force majeure and with 24 hours notice. The final 23 player rosters will need to be submitted by the federations prior to the start of the tournament.

The provisionary list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Itzel González (Unattached), Cecelia Santiago (Tigres UANL), Emily Alvarado (Stade de Reims), Alex Godínez (Monterrey), Melany Villeda (UNAM Pumas)

Defenders: Anika Rodríguez (Unattached), Rebeca Bernal (Monterrey), Mariana Cadena (Monterrey), Greta Espinoza (Tigres UANL), Jimena López (OL Reign), Jocelyn Orejel (América), Reyna Reyes (University of Alabama), Kenti Robles (Real Madrid), Karina Rodríguez (Washington Spirit), Bianca Sierra (Tigres UANL), Janelly Farías (América), Diana Rodríguez (Guadalajara), Karen Díaz (Pachuca), Andrea Sánchez (Monterrey), Alejandra Calderón (Monterrey), Annia Mejia (Club Tijuana). Daniela Monroy (Cruz Azul)

Midfielders: Casandra Cuevas (América), Cristina Ferral (Tigres UANL), Kim Rodríguez (América), Miah Zuazua (FC Juárez), Montserrat Hernández (América), Joseline Montoya (Guadalajara), Diana Evangelista (Monterrey), Nancy Antonio (Tigres UANL), Alexia Delgado (Arizona State University), Diana García (Monterrey), Carolina Jaramillo (Guadalajara), Stephany Mayor (Tigres UANL), Casandra Montero (Guadalajara), Jacqueline Ovalle (Tigres UANL), Maricarmen Reyes (University of California Los Angeles), Karla Nieto (Pachuca), Liliana Mercado (Tigres UANL), Belén Cruz (Tigres UANL), Cinthya Peraza (Santos Laguna)

Forwards: Nayeli Díaz (Saint Mary’s College), Scarlett Camberos (América), Alicia Cervantes (Guadalajara), Gabriela Juárez (UNAM Pumas), Myra Delgadillo (Unattached), Adriana Iturbide (Guadalajara), Renae Cuéllar (Club Tijuana), Katty Martínez (América), Diana Ordóñez (NC Courage), Daniela Espinosa (América), Viridiana Salazar (Pachuca), Yamile Franco (Monterrey), María Sánchez (Houston Dash), Nicolette Hernández (América), Natalia Mauleon (América), Daniela Solís (Monterrey), Katie Johnson (San Diego Wave), Destinney Duron (Toluca)

Con el Campeonato W de Concacaf cerca, se dio a conocer la lista preliminar para el torneo.



Aquí las elegidas por nuestra DT, Mónica Vergara:

There are plenty of familiar faces from both the Concacaf W Qualification Tournament as well as the recent microciclo, however there were a couple of surprises on the roster. Katie Johnson hasn’t represented México since 2019, and players like Cinthya Peraza, Belén Cruz, Mariana Cadena, and Reyna Reyes not representing at all in 2022.

The team has a large population of players in Liga MX Femenil, which is a testament to the league that has helped raise the profile of women’s soccer in the country. It may also help as the players will be mostly rested after the summer break but will also have some games under their belt both with the league as well as a pair of friendlies at the end of the month against Perú.

The full preliminary rosters for all six nations are available here.