After tie with Ecuador, Mexico releases Nations League Tournament squad

After the 0-0 MexTour draw with Ecuador, it was announced that 16 players ended their summer participation with El Tri, and a new call up list was announced for the Nations League matches against Suriname and Jamaica. It was the following:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo (Santos), Rodolfo Cota (Leon), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake).

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Erick Aguirre (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Cruz Azul), Jesus Alberto Angulo (Tigres)

Midfielders: Diego Lainez (Betis), Orbelin Pineda (Celta de Vigo),Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Sebastian Cordova (Tigres), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca),

Forwards: Santiago Gimenez (Cruz Azul), Henry Martin (America), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

The list of players that were given time off was:

Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Jorge Sanchez (America), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Andres Guardado (Betis), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Jesus Corona (Sevilla), and Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton)

While nothing official was made, it seems a message was indirectly sent that these players, besides a possible injury, have their ticket to Qatar booked and thus aren’t in need to be “tested” in the Nations League. With most of the European contingent being in this list and the only real surprise being Roberto Alvarado, it’s all but a given that’s the purpose of splitting the group, especially since it was announced that an alternate squad would take those matches. Mexico will play in Torreon against Suriname on June 11th, and then travel to Kingston to face Jamaica on June 15th. Mexico will then end the action until August 31st when they face a non-FIFA date friendly against Paraguay in Atlanta, Georgia.