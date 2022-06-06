Mexico finishes MexTour with 0-0 draw against Ecuador

Mexico finished their MexTour of friendlies with a 0-0 tie against Ecuador, and after the match they announced they would make changes for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches. Mexico sent 16 players out of the roster, which all but points to those 16 players being part of the team that will be at the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico had previously announced they would have an alternate squad for the Nations League before combining both Nations League and MexTour call ups. The division of both leads to some players being given time off as a form of passing the test, while some of the players had few minutes or none at all although certain cases where of players who did have significant action in the three friendlies to mixed criticisms.

After a terrible performance in a 3-0 loss against Uruguay, Mexico improved somewhat in a tough matchup against Ecuador which was filled with chances for both teams. Mexico was the better side in the early minutes, coming close with a shot from Jesus Corona that was saved by Ecuador’s goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez. Unfortunately during the play, Corona went down injured and minutes later had to be subbed out. Once Corona came off, Mexico lost control of the match and Ecuador came close to scoring with a close range shot from Romario Ibarra that Guillermo Ochoa brilliantly saved. The second half had Ecuador starting out better and having control of the match before Mexico once again finished as the better side. They came close to scoring with a shot from Raul Jimenez that went just wide in the best chance of the half. In the end, the score held up and although it had been entertaining and Mexico improved, the lack of a result and the troubles on offense and defense, especially the lack of goals, continued to grow the criticism on the team and Coach Gerardo Martino.