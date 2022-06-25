Match recap: México 5, Perú 1

México was able to overcome a slow start and conceding a goal just before the end of the first half, scoring four against Perú in the second half to get a 5-1 victory at Estadio Corona TSM. Perú hung tough but was clearly outgunned in the second half by a deep Mexican team.

The match started off perhaps a bit disjointed but with México looking more functional. México pressured Perú early and often, forcing turnovers from poor passes and clumsy touches. Perú to their credit was strong in defense, keeping players back and being careful not to get caught out of position. México was held in check until the tenth minute when Stefany Mayor was played into the box, lost her mark, and sent a cross that was cleared out by a Peruvian defender. In the 19th minute María Sánchez sent a nice cross into the box that Maryory Sánchez was able to punch out of danger, and it was cleared before a Mexican player could get to it. In the 22nd minute Rebeca Bernal sent a great ball in for Mayor, but her header with back to goal went wide of the target.

México was able to break through however in the 30th minute when a quick play in transition got the ball to Mayor, who passed it off to Katty Martínez. Martínez had the ball taken away from her but Mayor followed her run and picked up the rebound, firing a hard shot past Maryory Sánchez for the game’s first goal.

Two minutes later México drove down again and Carolina Jaramillo hit a cross that wound up turning into an opportunity that Maryory Sánchez had to play. She came out at the ball and lunged at it, but appeared to miss and it went wide. In the 35th, María Sánchez sent a cross that Katty Martínez was able to get to, but the high hop off of the hard ground meant her jump kick was more hopeful than dangerous. Disaster struck in the moments leading into stoppage time when Perú came down the field and a poor clearance attempt by México lead to a quick pass that found Ariana Muñoz alone in the box. Muñoz one-timed the shot up and over Itzel González and the teams went into the locker rooms tied at one each.

México wasted no time in the second half putting their stamp on things. A good header by Mayor spring Katty Martínez on a break. Martínez was able to get into the box and draw contact, but the ball rolled out wide to María Sánchez. Sánchez hit a blistering shot past Maryory Sánchez to give México the lead once more.

Then in the 50th minute Martínez was taken down outside of the box and a foul was granted. Carolina Jaramillo stepped up and hit a perfectly executed free kick, putting the ball just out of reach of the diving goalkeeper and keeping it under the bar.

Perú had a decent chance in the 54th when they were able to break down field. Scarleth Flores hit a cross but it was just out of reach of the player on the far side. México tallied their fourth however in the 61st when Caro Jaramillo played the ball forward to Diana Ordóñez. Ordóñez spun and laid the ball off for Jaramillo, who drew Maryory Sánchez off of her line and then tapped it into the open net.

A foul in the box in the 70th resulted in a penalty being awarded for México. Diana Ordóñez hit a shot but Maryory Sánchez stopped it to keep Perú down three. Ordóñez however made up for it in the 80th when she was able to fight off a defender and chest down a ball, turning and getting it over to Maricarmen Reyes in the box. Reyes hit the ball hard for México’s fifth goal of the evening.

México had a couple more chances throughout the remainder of the time, but couldn’t convert any of the chances. It didn’t matter however, as México came out the clear winners, thanks in part to the adjustments in the second half. The early goal from Sánchez allowed México to play with freedom, and once the game opened up Perú was simply overmatched.

The teams will re-convene for a second friendly on Tuesday, June 28th

México: Itzel González; Kenti Robles (Alexia Delgado, 72’), Rebeca Bernal, Cristina Ferral, Bianca Sierra; Nancy Antonio, Carolina Jaramillo, Stephany Mayor; María Sánchez (Maricarmen Reyes, 72’), Katty Martínez (Diana Ordóñez, 52’), Joseline Montoya (Myra Delgadillo, 52’)

Perú: Maryory Sánchez; Alison Reyes (Grace Cagnina, 68’), Fabiola Herrera, Braelynn Llamoca, Scarleth Flores; Ariana Muñoz, Claudia Cagnina (Emily Flores, 46’); Nahomi Martínez, Gladys Dorador (Xloczana Canales, 68’), Sandra Arevalo; Pierina Núñez (Alexandra Kimball, 68’)

Scoring: México - Stephany Mayor (30’), María Sánchez (46’), Carolina Jaramillo (50’, 62’), Maricarmen Reyes (81’); Perú - Ariana Muñoz (45’)

Disciplinary: México - Kenti Robles (Yellow - 39’); Perú - None