 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

México names 23 player roster for Concacaf W Championship

Mónica Vergara has the 23 players she’ll take to Monterrey as well as for a pair of tune-up friendlies in Torreón.

By Eugene Rupinski
/ new
Monica Vergara, head coach of Mexico during the Women’s International Friendly between Mexico and Canada at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on November 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mónica Vergara has named the 23 players who will represent México in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship tournament set to kick off in Monterrey on July 4th. The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 World Cup, while the winners will get an automatic berth into the 2024 Olympic Games. The second and third place teams will play in for a second spot in the 2024 Olympics, and the fifth and sixth place teams will also get play-in games for the 2023 World Cup. The roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alex Godínez (Monterrey), Emily Alvarado (Stade de Reims), Itzel Gonzélez (América)

Defenders: Rebeca Bernal (Monterrey), Jimena López (OL Reign), Kenti Robles (Real Madrid), Greta Espinoza (Tigres), Cristina Ferral (Tigres), Bianca Sierra (Tigres)

Midfielders: Alexia Delgado (Arizona State University), Carolina Jaramillo (Guadalajara), Casandra Montero (Guadalajara), Diana García (Monterrey), Nancy Antonio (Tigres), Stephany Mayor (Tigres), Maricarmen Reyes (University of California Los Angeles)

Forwards: María Sánchez (Houston Dash), Jackie Ovalle (Tigres), Katty Martínez (América), Joseline Montoya (Guadalajara), Licha Cervantes (Guadalajara), Diana Ordoñez (North Carolina Courage), Myra Delgadillo (Unattached)

There are relatively few surprises with this roster, and players who are injured can be replaced from the 60 player provisional roster with 24 hours notice. This roster will also be used for the tune-up friendlies against Perú in Torreón on June 25 and June 28. So players like Karina Rodríguez of the Washington Spirit, Jocelyn Orejel and Janelly Farías of América (the latter of whom will be otherwise in the broadcast booth during the Concacaf W Championship for CBS Sports), and Katie Johnson of San Diego Wave aren’t necessarily out of the picture just yet.

More From FMF State Of Mind

Loading comments...