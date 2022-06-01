México announces roster for microcycle ahead of Perú friendlies

Mónica Vergara named twenty-six players to a microcycle camp ahead of México’s late June friendlies against Perú. The list consists mostly of Liga MX Femenil players, with a couple playing in the NCAA as well as Itzel González who’s with Sevilla in Spain and Gabriela “Gabi” Juárez, who just graduated from Princeton University. The camp will conclude on the afternoon of Monday, June 6.

Goalkeepers: Alex Godínez (Monterrey), Melany Villeda (UNAM Pumas), Itzel González (Sevilla)

Defenders: Jocelyn Orejel (América), Kim Rodríguez (América), Rebeca Bernal (Monterrey), Alejandra Calderón (Monterrey), Nayeli Días (St. Mary’s College), Greta Espinoza (Tigres UANL), Cristina Ferral (Tigres UANL), Bianca Sierra (Tigres UANL)

Midfielders: Alexia Delgado (Arizona State University), Carolina Jaramillo (Guadalajara), Casandra Montero (Guadalajara), Miah Zuazua (FC Juárez), Yamile Franco (Monterrey), Diana García (Monterrey), Diana Evangelista (Monterrey), Viridiana Salazar (Pachuca), Nancy Antonio (Tigres UANL), Stephany Mayor (Tigres UANL), Jacqueline Ovalle (Tigres UANL)

Forwards: Scarlett Camberos (América), Katty Martínez (América), Joseline Montoya (Guadalajara), Gabriela Juárez (Unattached)

First time call-ups include Miah Zuazua, Scarlett Camberos, Gabi Juárez, and Alejandra Calderón. And while there isn’t a friendly match directly associated with this microcycle, it does show dual nationals Zuazua, Camberos, and Juárez a path forward with El Tri Femenil. It’ll also allows players like Alex Godínez, Nayeli Díaz, Casandra Montero, and Viri Salazar a chance to get back in front of the coaching staff since all of those players have fewer than five caps.