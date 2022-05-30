Campeón de Campeones match recap: Chivas defeats Monterrey in penalties

Chivas may be having the best week ever. A week after winning their second ever Liga MX Femenil championship, they downed Rayadas in Monterrey in the Campeón de Campeones, making them the undisputed champions of women’s soccer in México.

While Monterrey had the home field advantage and ostensibly fresher legs, Chivas were the ones who came out of the gate with the better form. While not great, Chivas were able to repeatedly push into the Rayadas end although weren’t able to get anything on goal. Monterrey didn’t make their first foray into the Chivas end until the ninth minute, and even then Desirée Monsiváis’ header went well wide of its intended target. Monsiváis’ second header in the 13th minute was much better, getting onto a great ball over the top from Christina Burkenroad. Celeste Espino however was positioned perfectly and made the stop. Monterrey seized on the momentum, and using Burkenroad as a false nine allowed her to get into space and create issues for the Chivas back line.

Chivas however wasn’t dead. IN the 19th minute they caught Raydas a little flat-footed with a couple of good balls over the top that resulted in a Licha Cervantes shot that whistled wide. In the 22nd minute Chivas had a shot by Gabriela Valenzuela that rose over the bar. Then at the other end a minute later it was an arcing shot from the Rayadas midfield that forced Espino to make a diving stop. Chivas had a great opportunity in the 25th minute when a turnover forced Godínez out. Valenzuela centered it for Cervantes, but she took a touch to shift it to her right foot and her shot was blocked by Alejandra Calderón. Diana García tried her luck with a shot in the 30th minute, but Espino saw it the entire way and easily scooped it up off of the turf. Espino had to work a little harder in the 34th when off of a set piece corner kick, Monsiváis hit a header at close range that Espino stopped however it was ruled offside. Another defensive mistake in the 40th allowed Cervantes a look in the box, but she was well defended by Rebeca Bernal and her deflected shot was easily stopped by Godínez.

Monterrey started the second half on the front foot, getting a shot in the opening seconds of the half and winning a free kick in the 48th that lead to a corner kick. That however didn’t lead to a good chance for Rayadas, and instead Chivas was able to hit them on a counter but the resulting shot was easily stopped by Godínez. in the 53rd minute, Monsiváis had to come off with an apparent injury to her index finger but remained in the match after being tended to by the medical staff. IN the 58th minute it was Monterrey catching Chivas on a break and Diana Evangelista sent a ball in that hit off of the crossbar and was cleared out.

Monterrey had a good chance after the final hydration break when Aylin Aviléz found Desirée Monsiváis in the box, but her shot was immediately blocked by a sliding Chivas defender. The game in the final few minutes of regulation became a battle in the midfield, with both teams not conceding an easy inch to the other and any long passes over the top only finding the teeth of the opposing defense. In the waning moments Monterrey had a corner kick, and Monsiváis’ header hit a defender and was cleared out. A counter started, and Carolina Jaramillo was off to the races and was hauled down from behind by Daniela Calderón. Calderón was shown a yellow, and Jaramillo was incensed a red wasn’t given, picking up a yellow of her own for dissent. The final whistle blew, and the trophy would be awarded after a penalty shootout.

Chivas subbed in Blanca Félix for Celeste Espino before the shootout, and Félix came up huge. Desirée Monsiváis pushed her shot over the bar, and Félix made stops on Mariana Cadena and Rebeca Bernal to get Chivas their second trophy in a week.

Monterrey: Alex Godínez; Mónica Flores (María Sánchez, 45’), Rebeca Bernal, Mariana Cadena, Alejandra Calderón; Daniela García, Yamile Franco, Diana Evangelista (Barbara Olivieri, 78’); Christina Burkenroad (Aylin Aviléz, 34’), Desirée Monsiváis, Daniela Solís

Monterrey: Alex Godínez; Mónica Flores (María Sánchez, 45'), Rebeca Bernal, Mariana Cadena, Alejandra Calderón; Daniela García, Yamile Franco, Diana Evangelista (Barbara Olivieri, 78'); Christina Burkenroad (Aylin Aviléz, 34'), Desirée Monsiváis, Daniela Solís

Guadalajara: Celeste Espino (Blanca Félix, 90+1’); Jaqueline Rodríguez, Araceli Torres, Kinberly Guzmán, Damaris Godínez (Karol Bernal, 62’); Carolina Jaramillo, Susan Bejerano (Victoria Acevedo, 62’), Casandra Montero, Joseline Montoya; Gabriela Valenzuela (Michelle González, 78’), Licha Cervantes

¡ESTA ES LA ALINEACIÓN DE LAS CHINGONA2 PARA DISPUTAR EL CAMPEÓN DE CAMPEONES EN MONTERREY!



¡DALEEEEE, CHIVAAAAAAS! #ApuestaPorElRebaño en @calientesports

https://t.co/2qKn2Hn8Di pic.twitter.com/mx43a1sYDB — Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) May 31, 2022

Scoring: Monterrey - None; Guadalajara - None

Disciplinary: Monterrey - Susan Bejerano (Yellow - 59’), Diana Evangelista (Yellow - 61’), Diana García (Yellow - 65’); Guadalajara - Jaqueline Rodríguez (Yellow - 47’), Damaris Godínez (Yellow - 50’)

Penalties: Guadalajara - Converted (Licha Cervantes, Casandra Montero, Joseline Montoya), Missed (); Monterrey - Converted (), Missed (Desirée Monsiváis, Mariana Cadena, Rebeca Bernal)