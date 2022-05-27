Mexico announce squad for 2022 Toulon Tournament

Mexico have announced the squad that will take part in the return of the Toulon Tournament that will take place in France from May 29th to June 12th. Coach Raul Chabrand will take an U21 team that is set to be the U23 team that plays in the 2024 Olympic Games, should Mexico qualify in the 2022 U20 Tournament that will take place this summer. Mexico is in Group B, where they will play against Ghana, Venezuela, and Indonesia.

The squad named is the following:

Goalkeepers: Eduardo Garcia (Chivas), Hector Holguin (Santos)

Defenders: Victor Guzman (Tijuana), Ramon Juarez (San Luis), Jesus Rivas (UNAM Pumas), Daniel Aceves (Pachuca), Jorge Rodriguez (Toluca), Uziel Garcia (San Luis), Jose Castillo (Pachuca), Rodrigo Parra (Tijuana)

Midfielders: Eugenio Pizzuto (Sporting Braga), Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy), Benjamin Galdames (Union Española), Santiago Naveda (America), Diego Medina (Santos), Angel Zapata (Monterrey), Andres Montaño (Mazatlan)

Forwards: Santiago Muñoz (Newcastle United), Teun Wilke (SPAL), Jorge Ruvalcaba (UNAM Pumas), Jonathan Herrera (Atlas), Angel Robles (Puebla)

Mexico will sending a strong squat to the tournament as they try to compete for the title. The most notable call ups is the return to national team duty of European based Eugenio Pizzuto, Santiago Muñoz, and Teun Wilke. Also notable are the call ups of Benjamin Galdames and Efrain Alvarez, who have had call ups already to the senior team (Alvarez was part of the 2021 Gold Cup team). It will also be the first call up of California born Jorge Ruvalcaba. The Pumas player will be making his national team debut for either side, and after his stand out performance in Pumas he looks like he could be one of the more important call ups in this team.

Mexico will be making their debut on May 30th against Ghana. They will then play on June 2nd against Venezuela, and close out their group stage against Indonesia on June 5th. Mexico finished in third place in the last Toulon Tournament played in 2019. Many players on that team were later part of the Olympic team that won the Bronze medal 2021. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the Toulon Tournament were cancelled because of the COVID 19 emergency.