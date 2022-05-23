Chivas crowned Liga MX Femenil Champions

It was never going to be easy for Pachuca. After squandering a lead in Pachuca, they came to Guadalajara down 4-2. But they fought valiantly and were within sight of drawing level before a Blanca Félix save effectively sealed the match for the hosts.

Chivas had the first good chance in the ninth minute with a Joseline Montoya shot that was deflected out for a corner. A minute later Casandra Montero shot one off of the crossbar. Esthefanny Barreras made a brilliant save in the 14th minute on a shot from Joseline Montoya from inside the box. Liz Ángeles tried her luck from distance in the 19th minute but just missed the target. Viridiana Salazar had a chance in the 21st with a header that was stopped. In the 36th Salazar had a nice run into the box, weaving through the Chivas defense, but Blanca Félix made the save. In the 41st Pachuca had a shout for a penalty when Mónica Alvarado was hauled down in the box during a corner kick but nothing was awarded.

Pachuca pressed forward in an attempt to draw level. Charlyn Corral had a shot in the 54th that Blanca Félix bobbled, but was able to recover well before Viri Salazar could get to it. Two minutes later Licha Cervantes made a nice run but Karen Díaz made a fantastic defensive play to take the ball off of her foot. Pachuca drew one back in the 60th with a rocket from Liz Ángeles that Blanca Félix got a hand to but couldn’t stop.

Things went from bad to worse for Chivas in the 67th when Charlyn Corral made a run into the box and a split second after chipping the ball over Félix was knocked down by the goalkeeper and a penalty was awarded. After getting some attention, Corral stepped up to the spot and shot, but Félix made a fantastic diving stop to knock the ball away.

Félix made another fantastic save in the 72nd minute, however it was a bit of a scary scene because on the play Gabriela Valenzuela and Mónica Alvarado clashed heads, with Valenzuela staying down on the ground for a couple of minutes. She was carted off the field however returned a few minutes later after clearing concussion protocol.

Félix came up big in the 86th, making a diving stop on a shot from Alice Soto. In the second minute of stoppage, Pachuca won a free kick well outside of the box. Mónica Ocampo took the kick but it was straight at Félix, who read it the entire way and stopped it easily. Pachuca tried sending players forward, but ultimately couldn’t get close to the box in stoppage and Chivas was crowned winners of the Liga MX Femenil 2022 Clausura tournament.

Guadalajara: Blanca Félix; Diana Rodríguez (Damaris Godínez, 57’), Karol Bernal, Araceli Torres, Kinberly Guzmán; Anette Vázquez (Gabriela Valenzuela, 45’), Casandra Montero, Victoria Acevedo (Susan Bejerano, 63’); Carolina Jaramillo, Licha Cervantes, Joseline Montoya

Pachuca: Esthefanny Barreras; Sumiko Barreras, Mónica Alvarado, Karen Díaz, Yanin Madrid (Daniela Arias, 83’); Mónica Ocampo, Karla Nieto, Ruth Bravo (Lucero Cuevas, 90’); Charlyn Corral, Lizbeth Ángeles (Alice Soto, 83’), Viridiana Salazar

| ¡CON TODO TUZAS! Estas son las #XITuzas que hoy saldrán a dejarlo todo por Pachuca para buscar el título de la @LigaBBVAFemenil



#PachucaSomosTodos #VamosLasTuzas pic.twitter.com/Y5pDp8Cxf0 — Club Pachuca Femenil (@TuzosFemenil) May 24, 2022

Scoring: Guadalajara - None; Pachuca - Lizbeth Ángeles (60’)

Disciplinary: Guadalajara - Licha Cervantes (Yellow - 90+3’); Pachuca - Karen Díaz (Yellow - 22’)