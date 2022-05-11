Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura Liguilla Quarterfinals

Liga MX Femenil’s post-season got underway, with four good series between eight strong teams. When the dust settled, América, Atlas, Pumas, and Tijuana were all making offseason plans while Pachuca, Tigres, Chivas, and Rayadas all lived to fight another day.

Pachuca defeats Club América: Pachuca played a fantastic first leg at home, putting themselves into a good position to go into the second leg but getting a 2-1 win. Charlyn Corral got the first goal in the 15th minute on a great cross in from Sumiko Gutiérrez, racing past the defense and poking it past Renata Masciarelli. Katty Martínez equalized from the spot in the 21st, but Liz Ángeles put Pachuca ahead in the 56th on a nice cutback move and even better shot in the box.

#ElResumen



Las Tuzas tomaron la ventaja en los primeros 90' de la llave ante las Águilas en el ️ Hidalgo.

Un partido redondo, con muchas emociones desde los primeros minutos del encuentro, hasta el final de él.



El marcador terminó 2-1. #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/Zst3TFZgc5 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) May 6, 2022

While América were perhaps the favorites heading into the second match, they came out flat and an unfortunate autogol by Janelly Farías off of a deflected shot by Charlyn Corral sealed their fate. Corral had a golazo in the 67th minute, hitting an arcing shot into the top corner of the net to add the insurance goal. Dani Espinosa drew one back in the 70th for América, but it wasn’t enough as Pachuca moves on for the first time since the 2019 Apertura.

#NoTeLoPierdas



La 9, Charlyn Corral anota el segundo gol, y su primer tanto en el Estadio Azteca con las Tuzas. #VamosPorEllas | #GritaMéxicoC22 pic.twitter.com/1mxK62nhjN — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) May 8, 2022

Tigres breezes past Atlas: This one was over almost as soon as it started. Uchenna Kanu put Tigres up in the sixth minute, and Las Amazonas never looked back. Nayeli Rangel, Stephany Mayor, and Jackie Ovalle all scored before the end of the first half, and Ovalle, Mayor, and Mia Fishel had goals in the second half as Tigres steamrolled Atlas 7-0 in the first leg.

#ElResumen



Se jugaron los primeros minutos de la llave entre Atlas vs Tigres en el Estadio Jalisco.

Las Amazonas vencieron contundentemente a las Rojinegras 0-7, y mantienen la ventaja a su favor para la Vuelta.



Revive la victoria de las Amazonas.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/SSuPI1vSiK — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) May 6, 2022

Atlas played much better during the second leg, but Tigres still won 2-1 and ended the series 9-1 on aggregate. Fabiola Ibarra scored Atlas’ lone goal of the series in the fourth minute, but Mia Fishel scored in the 19th and 41st to quash any ideas of Atlas taking the second game.

#NoTeLoPierdas



¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Mia Fishel marcó doblete y llega a las 11 anotaciones con las Amazonas.



#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/Cy89CsPgp6 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) May 9, 2022

Chivas ekes past Pumas: Perhaps the most even of all four of the series, Chivas barely made it past a Pumas side that was up for the challenge. The first match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Licha Cervantes converting a penalty and Susan Bejerano with a golazo for Chivas while Aerial Chavarin had a brace, including a great play in the 72nd to hustle past the defender and chip the goalkeeper for the tying goal.

In the return leg Pumas actually took the lead with Liliana Rodríguez and Chavarin putting Pumas up two goals before Michelle González grabbed one back before the half. Caro Jaramillo equalized the game in the 56th on a header in the box. Then the series was ended much like it began, with Licha Cervantes converting a penalty after an inexplicable foul in the box.

Rayadas moves past Tijuana: Monterrey got the job done against Xolos Femenil, picking up the 3-1 win on aggregate. Tijuana came out rather flat at home in the opener, and Aylin Aviléz grabbed the game’s lone goal in the 81st minute when Tijuana simply couldn’t clear the ball.

#ElResumen



Un partido dramático, y con mucha intensidad se vivió en la Frontera. Tijuana y Juárez regalaron un partido redondo, en donde el futbol y los goles no faltaron.



- Los 3 puntos se los quedaron las locales, así como su boleto a la Fase Final.#VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/xbOobz9AM7 — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) May 3, 2022

Monterrey came through at the Estadio BBVA however. Christina Burkenroad got her sixth post-season goal of her career in the 24th on a header from close range. Rebeca Bernal put things out of reach in the 42nd on a looping header. Tijuana was thrown a lifeline in the 59th when Angelina Hix tried a cross in the box that Valeria Del Campo knocked into the back of the net, but that’s as close as the visitors would get.

Sub 17 results

Week 17

Tigres UANL 1, Atlas 0

Pachuca 2, Toluca 1

Puebla 0, América 3

Guadalajara 2, Santos Laguna 2

León 3, Monterrey 0

Necaxa 3, UNAM Pumas 1

Club Tijuana 0, Mazatlán FC 0

FC Juárez 1, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1

Week 18

Atlas 0, Club Atlético de San Luis 0

UNAM Pumas 1, Puebla F.C. 0

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1, Pachuca 2

Guadalajara 0, Tigres UANL 1

Santos Laguna 3, León 2

Monterrey 2, Club Tijuana 0

América 7, FC Juárez 0

Cruz Azul 1, Necaxa 5

Quarterfinal Schedule (all times as listed):

Saturday, May 14:

Santos Laguna vs. UNAM Pumas - 10:00 AM

Pachuca vs. León - 11:00 AM

América vs. Tigres UANL 11:00 AM

Guadalajara vs. Toluca - 3:45 PM

(Teams will play one game, and if the match ends in a tie it will be decided by penalties.)

Notes and other things:

América Sporting Director Claudia Carrion announced in the post-game press conference after their exit against Pachuca that Craig Harrington had been relieved of his duties.

| Comunicado Oficial pic.twitter.com/BwBQcyAMVH — Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) May 8, 2022

Sarah Luebbert’s loan to Club América has finished, and she has returned to the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. After the loss to Pachuca, she bid an emotional farewell to the fans. Luebbert is beloved by Americanistas, and it’s probably not a stretch to say the Red Stars will have some América fans following them now because of her impact in Liga MX Femenil.

¡LA MÁS QUERIDA!



Sarah Luebbert no pudo contener las lágrimas en el que podría ser su último partido con las Águilas del América.



La afición azulcrema mostró su cariño a la futbolista, quién se convirtió en una de las más queridas.#LigaBBVAMXFemenil #AmericaFemenil pic.twitter.com/6mN2g6td4Q — Deporfem mx (@DeporfemMx) May 8, 2022

Pollo Briseño took his daughters to the Chivas Femenil match and when one of them didn’t believe girls could wear the Chivas jersey, he proudly showed them that they in fact could.

This is priceless. Pollo Briseño takes his daughter inside the locker room after she says girls can't wear a Chivas jersey. #LigaMXFemEng @GolazodelGringo https://t.co/u757b5L4BI — Adriana Terrazas (@AdrianaTerrazas) May 11, 2022

Cruz Azul bid farewell to five players

¡Gracias y mucho éxito en todo lo que venga! pic.twitter.com/DMh6VcQe7f — CRUZ AZUL FEMENIL (@AzulFemenil) May 6, 2022

Stephanie Baz announced her retirement via Instagram Live.

FC Juárez parted way with Tity González.

Atlático San Luis announced the hiring of Fernando Samayoa, who was axed by Atlas last season.

¡Bienvenido Profe!



es el nuevo Director Técnico de nuestro equipo.



https://t.co/ssDM13tMrQ pic.twitter.com/mAvTQBshDz — Atlético De San Luis Femenil (@AtletiDeSLPFem) May 4, 2022

Necaxa captain Lessli Horta has left the club.

Gracias @HortaLessli por tres años de “garra” y entrega total por estos colores. Los mejores deseos para lo que venga, Centella. #ContiGoNecaxa ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rZNmM17iyQ — Centellas Club Necaxa (@NecaxaFemenil) May 9, 2022

If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com

Semifinal Schedule (all times as listed):

Friday, May 13:

Pachuca vs. Monterrey - 6:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara - 8:05 PM - TUDN (Mexico), ViX

Monday, May 16:

Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)

Monterrey vs. Pachuca - 9:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Deportes (United States)