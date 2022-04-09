Mexico name participation and U17 squad for Montaigu tournament

Mexico has announced they will play the 2022 Montaigu Tournament with an U17 team led by Coach Raul Chabrand. Mexico will face tough competition as they face Brazil, England, and the Netherlands. Should they win the group they will play in the final.

The call up list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Paolo Bedolla (Tigres), Rafael Delgado (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Jonathan Flores (UNAM), Emilio Davila (Cruz Azul), Daniel Lopez (Puebla), Emilio Garcia (Juarez), Luis Navarrete (Toluca), Jose Sifuentes (Santos)

Midfielders: Kevin Armenta (Necaxa), Yerar Azcarate (Pachuca), Alex Valencia (Santos), Gael Alvarez (Pachuca), Jose Suarez (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Stephano Carrillo (Santos), Fabricio Aranda (Necaxa), Xandor Camacho (Chivas) Vladimir Cisneros (America), Juan Uribe (Chivas), Zinadine Arredondo (Necaxa), Hugo Camberos (Chivas)

#U17 | With this roster, we'll face our upcoming preparation tour in Montaigu, France. ➡️



We're gonna play three prep matches and a potential fourth one from April 10th to 19th. ⚽️ ✅#HechoDeLosMexicanos | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/IgeI67M9R9 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) April 8, 2022

Mexico will start their participation on Tuesday, April 12 against Brazil. They will then face England on Thursday, April 14 and close out their group stage against the Netherlands on Saturday, April 16. If they get to the final, they will play on Monday, April 18th. The tournament was last played in 2019 where Mexico got to the final but lost to Argentina. Mexico won the title in 1988, and will be looking for their second title ever this competition.