Concacaf W Qualification match preview: Anguilla vs. México

Game: Anguilla vs. México

Date: Saturday, April 9th

Time: 3:50p.m. Eastern, 2:50 p.m. Central, 12:50 a.m. Pacific, 7:50 p.m. UTC

Venue: Raymond Gordon Ernest Guishard Technical Centre (The Valley, Anguilla)

Referees: REF: Fernando Hernandez Gomez, AR1: Pablo Israel Hernández Luna, AR2: Michel Caballero Galicia, 4TH: Iván Antonio López Sánchez, VAR: Arturo Cruz Hurtado, AVAR: Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán (check the Comisión de Árbitros twitter/ FMF website)

Television: None

Streaming: Paramount+ (Subscription)

All-time record: This will be the first time Anguilla and México have faced off.

México will take on Anguilla for the first time ever, heading to the island nation for their third of four matches in the Concacaf W Qualifiers. Anguilla comes in having lost all three of their games, giving up fifteen goals while scoring none so far. While they lost their first match to Puerto Rico 9-0, their last match out was a fairly even affair with Antigua and Barbuda that they lost 1-0.

México meanwhile comes into the match having won both of their games, scoring 17 goals while allowing none. They defeated Suriname 9-0 to start the tournament before handing Antigua and Barbuda an 8-0 loss, setting up the possibility of a showdown with Puerto Rico on Tuesday, April 12. Puerto Rico are also unbeaten, beating Suriname 2-0 earlier today. In the event Puerto Rico and México tie, goal differential will be used to determine who goes on to play for a World Cup berth and who does not.

México may try and rest some of their top players in order to present their best squad against Puerto Rico, so it will be interesting to see who Mónica Vergara sends out. México however can not afford to look past Anguilla. While they’re already eliminated, they could still play spoiler and should be afforded due respect and consideration.