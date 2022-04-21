Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura, Week 15

With just two games left in the season, we now have a pretty clear picture of who will be playing in the Liguilla and who will not. Rayadas, Tigres. Chivas, América, Pachuca, and Atlas have all clinched, while Juárez, Santos, and Mazatlán are all eliminated. Puebla and León are still mathematically alive, but would need the stars to align to make it through to Liguilla. Pumas, Cruz Azul, Querétaro, and Necaxa are all hanging on by a thread, but will also need a lot of help to make it. This leaves Toluca, Tijuana, and San Luis who are in the best position to go into the Liguilla. Here’s how they did this past week.

Club Atlético de San Luis 4, León 0: San Luis is in a good position to make their first Liguilla with a 4-0 win over León. Bea Parra put San Luis up in the 35th minute when she was able to isolate Ángeles Martínez and hit a shot past her. Martínez was injured on the play and had to be subbed out for Hiromi Hernández, the U17 goalkeeper who made her Liga MX Femenil debut. Hernández had a tough outing, allowing a brace from Emily González on a shot from inside the box in the 40th and a long-range chip in the 51st. Jordana Pérez rounded out the scoring for Atleti, catching Hernández well outside of the box and shooting it in for her third goal of the season.

Toluca 2, Mazatlán FC 0: A brace from Destinney Duron puts Toluca on the verge of qualifying for the Liguilla as they down Mazatlán 2-0 at Estadio Nemesio Díez. In the 28th, Duron was able to get her head onto a corner kick, knocking it in far post. Then in the 47th she got a great ball over the top, chested it down, and shot on goal. Alondra Ubaldo got a hand on it, but the rebound fell straight to Duron’s feet and she put it into the empty net for her eighth goal of the season.

Club Tijuana 2, América 2: Renae Cuéllar had the pick of the goals in Tijuana’s 2-2 draw with América, leaving Xolos Femenil in eighth place but controlling their own destiny to clinch a spot in the Liguilla. Scarlett Camberos got her ninth goal of the season in the 44th minute on a header off of a great cross from Mónica Rodríguez. Tijuana re-took the lead on a Jocelyn Orejel own goal in the 66th minute, but Katty Martínez salvaged the draw three minutes later, deflecting a ball into the box from Sarah Luebbert past Alejandra Gutiérrez.

Other scores:

Cruz Azul 1, Monterrey 3

Puebla F.C. 0, Necaxa 1

FC Juárez 2, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1

Guadalajara 2, UNAM Pumas 0

Pachuca 2, Atlas 2

Tigres UANL 4, Santos Laguna 1

Sub 17 results

Week 15

Toluca 1, América 5

Atlas 5, Mazatlán FC 0

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0, Necaxa 1

Guadalajara 4, Monterrey 0

Club Atlético de San Luis 3, León 0

Cruz Azul 1, UNAM Pumas 3

Club Tijuana 3, Santos Laguna 3

FC Juárez 1, Puebla F.C. 2

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Saturday, April 23:

Necaxa (3-5-5) vs. FC Juárez (1-4-8) - 9:00 AM

UNAM Pumas (5-4-4) vs. Toluca (8-1-5) - 10:00 AM

Puebla F.C. (5-2-6) vs. Cruz Azul (4-1-9) - 3:45 PM

Atlas (7-3-3) vs. Guadalajara (7-3-3) - 3:45 PM

León (6-2-5) vs. Club Tijuana (5-2-6) - 3:45 PM

Santos Laguna (6-4-3) vs. Tigres UANL (5-4-4) - 3:45 PM

Sunday, April 24:

Mazatlán FC (3-2-9) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (4-4-6) - 10:00 AM

América (11-2-0) vs. Pachuca (6-6-1) - 11:00 AM

Notes and other things

México qualified for the Concacaf W Championship, where they will play for one of four spots to go to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. They’re hosting the tournament, however they were drawn into a group that includes Jamaica, Haiti, and the defending World Cup Champions.

The Concacaf W Championship schedule also came out, with México taking on Jamaica at El Volcán on July 4, Haiti at Estadio BBVA on July 7, and their northern neighbors on July 11 at El Volcán. Game times will be announced later, per Concacaf.

Courtney Stith, Sandra Herrera, and Ana De Souza broke down the Concacaf W Qualification tournament on a special episode of Diaspora United. Well worth your time when any one of the three are doing something, let alone all three.

Record.mx pointed out how poor the field conditions were for the FC Juárez Femenil match against Querétaro, which was played at Complejo Bravo instead of the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez this past week. Winger Miah Zuazua used her platform to amplify it as well as point out the men’s practice field nearby “looks completely different.”

El último partido que tuvimos en casa fue en ese cancha..que verguenza es tener un equipo profesional jugando en un campo como este. Por supuesto tienes la cancha de entrenamiento de varonil justo al lado que se ve completamente diferente pic.twitter.com/822RqCcWZL — Miah Alexia Zuazua (@MiahZuazua) April 21, 2022

Barb Olivieri of Rayadas scored a banger for Venezuela against Argentina. Unfortunately Olivieri was red carded for something she said to the Argentine players after scoring a goal in the 89th minute, starting a hugs shoving match. Venezuela moved on to the Final Stage, but lost their first match 2-1 against Uruguay. There are two more games to play for all four teams, on April 21 and 24.

Simplesmente Bárbara Olivieri! Ela joga demais! pic.twitter.com/RjgfGDPVIZ — Luis Felipe Pereira (@lfpereira95) April 14, 2022

If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Friday, April 22:

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro () vs. Puebla F.C. () - 5:00 PM - TVC Deportes (Mexico)

Necaxa (3-5-7) vs. Cruz Azul (4-3-8) - 5:00 PM - TUDN (Mexico), ViX

Saturday, April 23:

Atlas (6-6-3) vs. Guadalajara (11-4-0) - 12:-00 PM - TVC Deportes (Mexico)

UNAM Pumas (4-4-7) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis (4-5-6) - !2:00 PM - TUDN (Mexico), ViX

Sunday, April 24:

Mazatlán FC (2-4-9) vs. Club Tijuana (3-9-3) - 7:00 PM - TVP (Mexico)

Monday, April 25:

América (10-3-2) vs. Pachuca (9-2-4) - 7:00 PM - TUDN (Mexico), ViX

León (3-3-9) vs. Toluca (5-4-6) - 7:00 PM

Santos Laguna (3-2-10) vs. FC Juárez (3-2-10) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Monterrey (14-0-1) vs. Tigres UANL (11-4-0) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)