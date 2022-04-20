Chivas suffer but prevail in win over Xolos

Chivas continued to improve with their results after getting a 2-1 win over Xolos. Interim Coach Ricardo Cadena has gotten six out of six points so far after replacing Michel Leaño. That being said, Chivas suffered quite a bit in the second half and Xolos of Tijuana really deserved better than a loss after hitting the post twice and dominating play in the final minutes. Chivas will remain at home to face an inspired Pumas side, while Tijuana will go back home to face Queretaro on Sunday.

The first half started with Chivas coming out without the suspended Alexis Vega and with Jose Juan Macias and Fernando Beltran out because of injuries. Xolos had the first opportunity when off of a corner kick, Vladimir Loroña rose to head the ball but Chivas’ goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez made a great save. Then on the ensuing corner kick, the ball went right into Hiram Mier but it bounced off him and past Jimenez for the own goal and the 1-0 lead to Tijuana. Later on, the game had to be stopped as it looked like Isaac Brizuela had injured himself. He had to be subbed out, and Pavel Perez was subbed in for him. Sergio Flores got a left footed shot from outside the area that forced Xolos’ goalkeeper Gil Alcala to make a great save, and no Chivas player was able to get a rebound. Then after that Chivas had a couple of shots in the area that each were blocked until the ball fell to Jesus Ricardo Angulo, who got off a great left footed shot past Alcala for the 1-1. Chivas then wasted a great chance when a cross into the area found Christian Calderon, but his right footed shot went well wide. Xolos responded with a good shot from Mauro Manotas that was saved by Jimenez. Later, a cross from Calderon turned into a shot that was cleared by a Tijuana defender. There was a short scuffle after a foul between Calderon and Renato Ibarra that ended with both players being yellow carded.

The second half started with both team trying to get another goal and take the lead. After a ball was sent into the area, there was a possible hand ball by Tijuana, but the referee went to VAR and didn’t give it. Then a great run from Pavel Perez was finished with an even better left footed shot that went past Alcala for the 2-1 lead. Later Roberto Alvarado got the ball and from outside the area got a shot that looked dangerous, but it went over the bar. Xolos wasted a great chance when Manotas made a good cross to a wide open Ibarra, but his volley was terrible and went well wide. In that play, Sergio Flores injured himself and had to be subbed out for Eduardo Torres. After a cross into the area, Calderon had a great volley that was saved by Alcala. A great left footed shot from Brayan Angulo then hit the post. Xolos subbed out Joaquin Montecinos and Misael Dominguez for Christian Castillo and Lucas Rodriguez. Rodriguez would make an impact quickly when he got to the area and hit a left footed shot that went just wide. After Chivas lost the ball, it allowed an opportunity for Tijuana but Manotas’ shot was blocked by Jimenez. Chivas then subbed out Angel Zaldivar and Jesus Ricardo Angulo for Paolo Yrizar and Miguel Angel Ponce. Xolos meanwhile subbed out Renato Ibarra for Facundo Ferreyra. Ferreyra got off a good shot from outside the area, but it went wide. Later Manotas got a great look from outside the area, but it hit the post. Tijuana made a great play that ended with a great left footed shot from Manotas, but Jimenez made a great save. Xolos had done enough to control the match and should have gotten a goal, but in the end Chivas held on and were lucky to get their second win under Cadena.

Chivas has improved result wise with two victories that have placed the team right back into the repechaje zone, all the way into seventh place. They are key results, although unlike their win against Cruz Azul, Chivas was lucky to not get tied by Xolos. The northern team would rue their luck from big saves from Jimenez to hitting the post twice, and they finished up the better side. Unlike past games under Leaño however, Chivas was able to hold on to wins while with Leaño they lost a number of leads and ended up only getting one point. Chivas will now face a Pumas team at home that is inspired and dangerous, while Xolos will return home and hope to get back in track as they are out of post season play so far.