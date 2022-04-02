Mexico drawn in a tough Group C for the 2022 World Cup

Mexico got a tough draw for the 2022 World Cup, being drawn into Group C along with Argentina, Poland, and Saudi Arabia. Mexico will also get a tough matchup in the Round of 16 if they get to qualify as they will face either the first place or second place of a group that has defending World Cup champions France and Denmark. After Mexico have a tough qualification process and will need to improve as they face a seeded team that has been historically one of their biggest boogey teams in Argentina. They will also face a tough squad in Poland, which most people see as the two teams that will be fighting for the other sport in the Round of 16. That important match will be the opener for Mexico as they start against Poland, before facing Argentina and closing out against Saudi Arabia.

Mexico will start their campaign against Poland on November 22nd. It would be the second day of action after the incredible move of not having the inaugural game on a single day and instead starting the World Cup with four matches on the same day. Mexico will then play their toughest match against Argentina on November 26th before closing out against Saudi Arabia on November 30th. It will be a tough order of games in that if Mexico doesn’t get at least three points into the final game, Poland and Argentina would leave them out of the next round with a tie between them, although if Mexico gets to the match with 3 points or more, they will be in prime position to advance. Saudi Arabia is not a weak team, as there are no weak teams in the World Cup, but it’s a far weaker them than most others that they could have faced. Still Mexico will need to improve a lot as Coach Gerardo Martino needs to gets the team prepared to face a very tough tournament and continue Mexico’s streak of getting out of the group stages in every World Cup since 1994.