Mexico announces four friendlies to be played in the United States in preparation for World Cup

Mexico announced four friendlies to be played in the United States in preparation for the 2022 World Cup as part of the Mex Tour. Mexico had already announced a friendly to be played against Guatemala on April 27th in Orlando, Florida. Mexico thus has officially seven matches to be played before the 2022 World Cup, with the five friendlies and two matches in June to be played for the CONCACAF Nations League.

After the Guatemala match, Mexico will play against Nigeria on May 28th in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match will go after the league seasons are over, so they will have a full FIFA team as opposed to the non-FIFA date friendly against Guatemala. After the match, they will face what was probably the strongest and most important match announced against Uruguay on June 2nd in State Farm Stadium located in Glendale, Arizona. The final June friendly match will be against another CONMEBOL team that qualified to the World Cup when they face Ecuador on June 5th in Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. Mexico would then play their two Nations League matches before ending their summer action. Finally, Mexico will return to friendly action with a match against Paraguay on August 31st in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. That match will not be on a FIFA date, so it will probably only be with Liga MX players, the same as the match against Guatemala.

While they were a lot of announcements, this aren’t the only friendlies Mexico will play. There is to be expected to be a FIFA Date in September where there are strong rumors that Mexico will play a friendly match against Brazil. There are also rumors that FIFA will make a FIFA date for friendlies on October. While the friendlies are for the most part against strong opposition there is the worries that outside of Uruguay being a somewhat good preparation for Argentina, the rest are styles which Mexico will not face in Qatar. An European team would be great preparation for Poland but with UEFA having Nations Cup taking place in June, there were no available teams to play against them. Also worrying is the fact that no AFC team has been found to prepare for the match against Saudi Arabia although there will still be friendlies besides the 5 set in the United States and there are even stronger possibilities for an opponent from AFC than from UEFA in those two possible windows.