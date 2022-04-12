Concacaf W Qualification match recap: México 6, Puerto Rico 0

México punched their ticket to the Concacaf W Championship later this summer with a convincing 6-0 win over Puerto Rico at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca. A three goal outburst early on set the tone, and Puerto Rico was out of the match before they ever really got into it.

Katty Martínez had the first good chance in the third minute when Myra Delgadillo sent in a cross from the right, but Martínez couldn’t direct it on frame. México kept the pressure on, forcing Puerto Rico to make quick decisions and not allowing them to get comfortable on the ball. Jackie Ovalle had a shot from distance in the 11th minute, but Cristina Roque saw it the entire way and made the easy stop. México broke through in the 13th minute when Ovalle made a brilliant run down the right side, cut inside, and fired the ball in to the back of the net through Roque’s legs.

A minute later Ovalle raced down the left side and got past the defender, but her cross inside was headed out for a corner kick. Off of the corner kick, Rebeca Bernal got a touch on to the ball, putting it centrally. Katty Martínez got a touch on it that Roque wasn’t able to handle, and then knocked it past for the quick second goal.

México added a third goal in the 19th minute when Myra Delgadillo got onto a slick ball through from Martínez and knocking it far post against Roque to extend the home side’s lead.

Puerto Rico had their first chance of the evening in the 20th minute when Jillienne Aguilera hit an arcing cross into the box, but Emily Alvarado made a good move to grab it out of the air. In the 22nd there were shouts by México for a penalty when Diana García got tangled up with a Puerto Rican defender, but replays showed there wasn’t much too it and the no-call was a good call.

In the 28th minute, Bianca Sierra hit a cross in to Martínez, who chested the ball back to Diana García, but her shot was well high of the mark. Puerto Rico tried keeping a high line to prevent México from breaking through again, It sort of worked, as México was forced to play mostly in the midfield. Bianca Sierra had a shot from distance in the 41st that went high and wide. Alvarado had to make a save in the 44th minute on a free kick from distance, pushing it up and over the bar. Just before the half, Stephany Mayor made a nice run and hit a cross that just missed the head of Ovalle on the left.

At the start of the second half, Katty Martínez hit a shot in the box that hit off of the arm of the defender, but no penalty was given much to the dismay of the crowd. In the 50th minute, México had a great build up that lead to Ovalle getting a good shot in close but Roque was able to make the save to keep the lead at three, albeit momentarily. The corner kick went to Ovalle, who teed on a left-footed blast that Roque couldn’t stop and went in off of the post.

Diana Ordoñez added to the total in the 54th minute when she got a nice pass from Mayor and hit a neat shot past Roque for her first international goal.

Ordoñez almost had a second a minute later, putting a header on frame the Roque stopped. Puerto Rico really were helpless to stop the onslaught. They did get a good chance in the 66th minute when Daphane Méndez made a nice run, but Greta Espinoza defended her well, conceding only a corner. At the other end, Licha Cervantes got onto a deflected pass in on goal, but her shot was straight at Roque, who made the sprawling save. Alexia Delgado had a shot from distance in the 74th minute, but went well over the crossbar. Caro Jaramillo also had a look from distance two minutes later, but Roque made a nice diving stop to push it out for a corner kick.

Licha Cervantes had another good opportunity with an attempt in the box, but despite Roque being out of position it was stopped by a great defensive play by a defender. Montoya had another good opportunity in the 86th minute, making a run into the box, doubling back, turning, and firing, but that effort wound up sailing well over the bar. As the clock approached 90, Ordoñez was taken down just outside of the box. On the free kick, María Sánchez hit a beautiful free kick that snuck inside the far post. It was the final play of the match, as México advances to the Concacaf W Championship in Monterrey.

México: Emily Alvarado; Kenti Robles, Rebeca Bernal, Greta Espinoza, Bianca Sierra; Alexia Delgado, Diana García (Alicia Cervantes, 62’); Jackie Ovalle (María Sánchez, 63’), Stephany Mayor (Carolina Jaramillo, 71’), Myra Delgadillo (Joseline Montoya, 53’); Katty Martínez (Diana Ordoñez, 53’)

Puerto Rico: Cristina Roque; Adriana Font, Madison Cox (Kelley Johnson, 46’), Mirianeé Zaragoza (Daphane Méndez, 30’), Jazmine Méndez (Josephine Cotto, 63’); Nickolette Driesse, Malina Pardo, Laura Suárez (Idelys Vázquez, 46’), Imani Morlock (Adriana Tirado, 81’); Karina Socarrás, Jillienne Aguilera

Scoring: México - Jackie Ovalle (13’, 51’), Katty Martínez (15’), Myra Delgadillo (19’), Diana Ordoñez (55’), María Sánchez (90’); Puerto Rico - None

Disciplinary: México - None; Puerto Rico - Kelley Johnson (Yellow - 61’)